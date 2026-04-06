Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City this summer, Lijnders says

Manchester City assistant manager Pep Lijnders hinted that captain Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Portugal midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has given no indication he will extend his nine-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva has been a mainstay of the Pep Guardiola era, winning six Premier League titles, the Uefa Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the Fifa Club World Cup since signing from Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of £43.5 million.

Silva captained the team that demolished Liverpool 4-0 on Saturday to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. Lijnders took charge of the team with head coach Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban, and was quick to point out the importance of a "unique" player he described as "irreplaceable".

Lijnders told reporters, "You never replace a player with the same kind of player because they don't exist.

"Bernardo Silva is unique. The way he controls games, the way he moves, the way he receives, the way he leads, the way he sees the solutions. All these things.

"But it will be hard because, as I said, in the game, when he is not playing you will see how he is missed – and that's one game. Imagine a season.

"But every good story comes to an end, and I hope he enjoys the last months – there are only six weeks – and has a good farewell.

"He deserves all that attention as well."

Man City beat Liverpool in FA Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his third goal against Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final. Reuters Info

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring the third goal in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium. AFP Info

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium. AFP Info

Erling Haaland scores his team's fourth goal, and his hat-trick, against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Getty Images Info

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring with Nico O'Reilly. AFP Info

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates completing his hat-trick. Reuters Info

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring. Reuters Info













Silva has ​made more than 450 appearances for the ‌club. Known for his ⁠tactical versatility, superb technique ​and tireless work rate, the midfielder ​has ‌been a cornerstone of City's side under Guardiola.

He is the most selected player over Guardiola's managerial career. He was made City captain after the departure of Kevin de Bruyne at the end of last season.

Silva has been linked with La Liga leaders Barcelona, Serie A side Juventus and MLS clubs in America.

After winning ⁠the League Cup last month, City remain in ⁠contention for a domestic treble as the 2025/26 campaign enters its final weeks, despite trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points. The Manchester ​club have a game in hand and eight matches remaining to bridge the deficit.