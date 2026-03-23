Manchester City 'smell blood' in Premier League title battle with Arsenal

Having secured their first silverware since lifting the Community Shield in 2024, Manchester City are now setting their sights on chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side defeated the Gunners 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in Sunday's League Cup final courtesy of a Nico O'Reilly double that ended dreams of a treble for Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently nine points clear of City in the table, albeit having played a game more, and will face Portuguese club Sporting in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final next month.

But it was City who landed the killer blows at the weekend meaning Arsenal's wait for their first trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020, the only silverware of manager Mikel Arteta's reign.

And O'Reilly – who just enjoyed a memorable few days which has also seen him turn 21 and earn an England call-up ahead of this summer's World Cup – believes City's ninth League Cup triumph can boost their title-race charge.

When asked by CBS if City have been given renewed hope, ahead of the two teams clashing at the Etihad Stadium on April 19, O'Reilly replied: “Yes, 100 per cent. The blood never went – we've always smelt blood. We're confident in ourselves, we know we can do it.

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“They've got to come to our place which is a tough place to come to as everyone has seen this season. So we do smell blood and we've got to keep going.

“It does a lot for us, [we can] build momentum and just push on now. Obviously it's a big blow for them. They were going for everything.”

O'Reilly's two headers in four minutes just after the hour mark gave City a much-needed boost following their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid when the Spanish giants ran out 5-1 winners over two last-16 legs.

City also entertain Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals after the international break, ahead of taking on Chelsea and then Arsenal in the Premier League, meaning they are also still fighting on two fronts.

“I thought when we came out in the second half we came out with a lot of energy and threat to their goal,” added O'Reilly.

“Our pressing was on it, on the ball we were on it and it looked like they didn't know what to do to be honest.

“We will keep going. As soon as the international break is over we need to kick on and fight hard.

“We just need to focus on ourselves. The changing room is happy, everyone is happy with each other and we need to keep going.”

O'Reilly's belief that the cup final win can boost hopes of a seventh Premier League crown in nine years was echoed by midfielder Rodri. “A lot, a lot,” said the Spaniard when asked how much victory could impact the title race.

“That's why I told you it's a game not only for this title but to show that we can beat them. The Madrid game was pretty tough but the team has recovered.

“We knew it was a very important game not only because of the cup but also because we had to face the best team in the league.

“It's clear we didn't want to go out of the Champions League but we went out and now we have to take the positives, we have more time to prepare for the games.

“There's still a lot to do but that's something to take into account – but we also have to celebrate this.

“Now we need to rest, go back for the next round of internationals and come back with the optimism that we still have two more competitions to fight for.”