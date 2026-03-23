'I'm a human being': Man City boss Pep Guardiola defends League Cup win celebrations

Pep Guardiola insisted he is “a human being” as he defended his touchline outburst after Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 to win the League Cup final at Wembley.

The City manager sprinted down the sideline and kicked an advertising board in a moment of unrestrained emotion after Nico O’Reilly struck twice in quick succession to settle a contest that had, until then, been finely balanced.

It was a celebration more commonly associated with Jose Mourinho than Guardiola, whose composure has long been a hallmark of his success. But on a night when City were pushed to their limits, restraint gave way to release.

“I wanted another yellow card,” Guardiola said, smiling. “That was the target.”

There was, however, a more serious point beneath the humour. Guardiola framed his reaction as a reflection of the intensity required to compete at the highest level, particularly against an opponent he regards as among Europe’s elite.

“I am not artificially intelligent, I am a human being,” he said. “If I can’t celebrate in the moment, against a team like Arsenal, the way we were playing, then when can I?”

Arsenal had their chances. Riccardo Calafiori struck the post, while Gabriel Jesus hit the crossbar as Mikel Arteta’s side chased a route back into the match. But City, clinical when it mattered, held firm to secure Guardiola’s 19th trophy in 10 seasons at the club.

The victory also carried historical weight. Guardiola became the first manager to win the competition five times, another marker in a tenure that has redefined domestic dominance in England.

“It is so difficult to win titles,” he said. “But to do it against a team like Arsenal makes it special.”

Despite ongoing speculation about his future, Guardiola suggested his appetite remains intact. The challenge, he said, continues to drive him.

“I still have the joy to compete. Today was a real test. I told the players we would see our level, because they are the best so far.”

City’s focus now shifts back to the Premier League, where they trail Arsenal by nine points, albeit with a game in hand and a decisive meeting at the Etihad Stadium to come after the international break.

Guardiola acknowledged the scale of that task, even as he allowed himself a moment to savour another trophy.

“I would like to be nine points in front,” he said. “But this is a different competition. The Premier League is in their hands. We will try to win our games and then see what happens.”

Arteta says defeat will fuel Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arteta said he wants the League Cup final defeat to fuel the fire in the ⁠belly of his players, who still remain in the ⁠hunt for three major trophies this season.

The Gunners have not won a trophy since 2020, and a lacklustre showing against City will inevitably raise concerns among the club's fans at a crucial stage of the ⁠season as they seek their first Premier League title since 2004 and challenge for ​both ⁠the Uefa Champions League and FA ‌Cup.

Arteta said his players would have to prove they can overcome what he acknowledged ​had been a painful and disappointing setback.

"What this team has done in the last eight months has been incredible and we're going to use this disappointment and use this fire in the belly to have the most amazing two months that we have ever had together," he told reporters.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his players to use their defeat to City as motivation for the remainder of the season. Reuters Info

It was only the second defeat in all competitions this year for Arsenal and follows four straight wins in the Premier League. Two of those, however, have been by single-goal margins with another against Everton requiring two last-gasp goals.

Arteta said his side would have to examine what exactly went wrong, acknowledging that City were sharper in every ​department, with the exception of the first 15 minutes.

While City's ‌first goal came after a ⁠rising cross slipped through Arsenal keeper Kepa ​Arrizabalaga's fingers, their fans were left bewildered by their side's repeated holding ​of possession in ‌their own box, seemingly waiting for City to commit.

When they didn't, Arsenal often resorted to ⁠playing a long ball, which City were able to pounce on.

"There will be a ⁠lot of aspects that we will discuss and we have to reflect on that when the temperature is down a little bit and discuss that," Arteta said.

Asked whether the season could potentially spiral following the defeat, he replied that Arsenal had not ​allowed that to happen after previous losses and would not do so now.

"The good thing is that we have a very recent history how this team reacted in those moments and I'm sure that we are going to do it again."