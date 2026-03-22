Nico O'Reilly powers Manchester City to League Cup glory against Arsenal

Nico O'Reilly was the star of the show as Manchester City clinched the League Cup after defeating Arsenal 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

O'Reilly scored both goals as City lifted the League Cup for the first time since 2021. Pep Guardiola's team have now won the trophy six times in the last 10 years.

O'Reilly scored twice in five stunning second-half minutes to derail Arsenal's trophy hopes.

Stand-in Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga gifted City their first when he fumbled Rayan Cherki's cross on the hour mark, with O'Reilly heading home from close range.

City then doubled their advantage just four minutes later after O'Reilly converted Matheus Nunes' cross to all but end the contest.

Riccardo Calafiori hit a post and Gabriel Jesus struck the crossbar as Arsenal looked for a response.

But City held on for victory as Pep Guardiola landed the 19th trophy of his remarkable 10-season City tenure.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were hoping to end their six-year wait for silverware, but failed at the final hurdle once again.

City believe they have a psychological edge during the business end of the season. They are nine points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title. They have a game in hand on Arteta's side, who travel to the Etihad Stadium next month.

After a sedate first half, City kicked into action in the second. The first warning sign arrived for Arsenal when Kepa misjudged Nunes' cross-field ball.

Arsenal's defence had held firm, but they were stretched further before City landed what would prove the knockout blow on the hour mark.

Kepa, who has not played in the Premier League at all this season, dropped Cherki's cross and O'Reilly headed in from on the line.

Four minutes later O'Reilly struck again, this time with a header that Kepa could do nothing about.

Player of the match O'Reilly struggled to contain his emotions after a memorable evening.

"Unbelievable feeling. To win a final, to beat this team we know how good they are. We need to build on it, it will give us good momentum," O'Reilly told Sky Sports.

"Bit of disbelief seeing all the fans cheering like that when I scored those goals. Really a good feeling and a great birthday weekend.

"My whole family came down today. They are all in the stand and I know they will be buzzing. I can't wait to celebrate with them."

Premier League leaders Arsenal arrived as ​favourites to win their first trophy since 2020 but were found wanting as City ⁠deservedly won the competition for the ninth time.

Five of those have come since Guardiola arrived in 2016 and the Spaniard is now the most successful manager in the competition's history, moving ⁠past Jose Mourinho, Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough who all won it four ​times.

It might ⁠be one of the sweetest ‌triumphs of Guardiola's vast collection too as his team shrugged off their midweek ​elimination in the Champions League.

Arsenal, who had not won the League Cup since 1993, simply did not show up and will have to dust themselves down and focus on trying to clinch a first Premier League title since 2004.