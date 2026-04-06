Arsenal’s old fears resurface as season reaches defining stretch

A little over two weeks ago, much of the talk around North London was of Arsenal securing an unprecedented quadruple. There was even the added bonus of Tottenham, their hated neighbours, potentially being relegated.

Fast forward to today and much of that talk has turned to whether Arsenal have lost their bottle and will once again end a season that promised so much empty-handed.

Saturday's FA Cup defeat to second-tier Southampton meant the Gunners exited both of English football's domestic cup competitions in the space of two games.

Granted, they reached the final of the League Cup just before the international break. But so listless was their performance in the Wembley showpiece – a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City – many feared Southampton would be on the receiving end of Arsenal's ire. That Mikel Arteta's charges would take out their frustrations on the Saints.

What transpired was anything but. No doubt the absence of key figures contributed to Arsenal's meek 2-1 loss, but it was individual errors and a lack of fight that were the biggest factors at St Mary's.

Martin Odegaard and Ben White errors in the build-up led to Ross Stewart putting Southampton ahead. Although substitute Victor Gyokeres equalised, it still felt like the game was Southampton's for the taking.

And so it proved, as Shea Charles came off the bench to seal a famous 2-1 quarter-final victory for the Saints and a trip to Wembley.

Arteta put a protective arm around his players and took responsibility for the defeat.

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“Really disappointed in the manner that we lost the opportunity to get back to Wembley,” he said.

“I love my players. What they have done for nine months, I’m not going to criticise them because we lost a game here in the manner that they tried and the way they are putting their bodies through everything.

“Some of them probably didn’t even have to be here today. I’m not going to do that, so I’m going to defend them more than ever.

“Someone has to take responsibility. That’s me and we have the most beautiful period of the season ahead of us."

The international break had not been kind to Arteta. Ten of his players either withdrew from their respective countries' squads or picked up knocks playing. They included William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and England trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

Gabriel Magalhaes looks a doubt for the trip to Lisbon after the centre-back, who withdrew from the Brazil squad with a knee issue, limped off in the second half.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt for Tuesday's trip to Lisbon. Reuters Info

“I don’t know,” Arteta said of the issue. “I think he felt something. I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re going to have to assess him. But obviously when a player asks him to be substituted, it’s not good news.”

That all were missing, left out or withdrawn injured against Southampton reveals plenty about Arteta's priorities going into the home stretch of the season.

Arsenal face a pivotal eight days that could define their season.

A trip to Portugal on Tuesday to face Sporting of Lisbon in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final is followed by a Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday. Sporting then travel to London for the return leg the following Wednesday.

No disrespect, but of the seven other teams left in the Champions League, Arsenal were handed a favourable draw against the Portuguese club. Assuming they safely navigate that, either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid await in the semi-finals.

If the easiest point from A to B is straight, then Arsenal's best path to glory remains in winning the Premier League.

Arteta's side enjoy a nine-point lead over Manchester City heading down the home stretch, though City have a game in hand.

The game against Bournemouth has now taken on added importance, given Arsenal's defeat to City in the League Cup final.

Nico O'Reilly, City's two-goal hero in that final, said Pep Guardiola's side "smell blood" in the title race, especially with the Gunners set to travel to the Etihad Stadium for a pivotal match on April 19.

"We're confident in ourselves, we know we can do it," he said after the final on March 22.

Previous slide Next slide Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the League Cup final against Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in London. PA Info

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly after scoring the second goal. Reuters Info

Bernardo Silva celebrates Manchester City's first goal scored by Nico O'Reilly. Getty Images Info

Nico O'Reilly scored both goals for Manchester City in the League Cup final against Arsenal. Getty Images Info

Nico O'Reilly scores the second goal past Kepa Arrizabalaga of Arsenal. Getty Images Info

Nico O'Reilly celebrates scoring with Erling Haaland. Getty Images Info

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi and William Saliba after Manchester City scored the second goal. Reuters Info













It would be alarmist to say Arsenal's season is petering out, but it would also be folly to ignore the club's most recent history.

The Gunners have finished runners-up in the league the past three seasons, and are without a trophy since 2020.

In each of those three seasons, Arsenal looked favourites to lift a first English title since 2004 but failed to get the job done.

This season, they have been the best team in English football, but again they look susceptible with the finish line in sight.

Arteta acknowledged his side are in a "difficult" period, but remains confident they can finally deliver.

“We’re going to say difficulty when we’re going to play the Champions League quarter-finals and the run-up for the league." the Spaniard said.

“If this is a difficult period, I believe there are many other ones that are much more difficult, so let’s stand up, make yourself comfortable and deliver like we’ve been doing all season.”