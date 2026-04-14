UAE to reduce salary top-ups for Emiratis in private sector and promote 'performance-driven' culture

The UAE will cut monthly salary top-ups in the private sector from September to promote a "performance-driven culture" under sweeping changes to the government's Emiratisation strategy.

The move is part of a broader push to encourage domestic talent to climb the career ladder in private companies and reduce reliance on financial incentives.

Additional support will be given to Emirati mothers employed by private companies and the wives of citizens, under a significant expansion of the nationwide programme.

The changes were unveiled by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), or Nafis, introduced in 2021 with the remit of ensuring 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce was made up of Emiratis by the end of 2026.

“Nafis is not a social support programme,” said Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council. “It is designed to equip Emiratis with the skills needed to succeed.

“The private sector is based on performance. The more individuals contribute, the more they grow and that is the culture we are working to build. I am very optimistic about the future of the private sector. I would also like to emphasise the important role employers play, particularly in supporting knowledge transfer from non-UAE nationals."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets graduates of the second Nafis Leadership Programme at a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam Info

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, last week announced the Nafis initiative would be extended until 2040.

The next stage of the long-term vision is set to shift focus from recruitment targets to increasing the influence of Emiratis in guiding private-sector growth.

The updates will be applied immediately to new recruits from September, with a phased introduction of the rules over three years for Emiratis already working for private firms.

What are the new salary top-up rules?

The maximum monthly top-up – which was previously capped at Dh7,000 ($1,900) – will be set at Dh6,000 for Emiratis with bachelor's degrees, Dh5,000 for diploma holders and Dh4,000 for those completing secondary school.

For those without secondary education qualifications, the financial benefits will be capped at Dh4,000 for married employees or those with dependants and Dh3,000 for unmarried workers or those without dependants, provided their monthly salary does not exceed Dh20,000.

The measures apply to Emiratis earning between Dh6,000 and Dh30,000 per month.

Under the new system, the salary incentives granted to current employees will be cut by Dh500 every six months until they reach the revised amount.

For private-sector employees in free zones, those earning at least Dh6,000 will continue to receive full salary support for six months from September, with this figure falling to 70 per cent for the following six months and being reduced further to 30 per cent for three further months.

Championing Emirati talent

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said the new directives aim to ensure citizens can continue to drive national progress.

“The private sector is the main driver of our economy – indeed, the backbone of any country,” said Mr Al Mazrouei “Our aim is to ensure that Emirati talent is part of this growth, contributing within a performance-driven culture.”

Officials said the staggered reduction in benefits was designed to help prepare workers for a drop in income, while encouraging them to move up the career ladder and not rely on government support.

“For us, the focus now is on competency – on quality, not quantity,” Mr Al Mazrouei said. “We are prioritising readiness and ensuring Emiratis are prepared to take on critical roles across key sectors.”

The subsidy is paid on top of salaries to help bridge the gap between private-sector pay and early career expectations.

For example, a graduate earning Dh8,000 a month could receive up to Dh6,000 in government support, bringing their total income to Dh14,000. This support is reduced gradually over time as salaries increase.

Helping working families

The UAE is offering crucial support to help Emirati mothers thrive in the private sector. Victor Besa / The National Info

A salary support programme for Emirati mothers in the private sector and the wives of citizens working for private companies will also be introduced from September.

Under this scheme, eligible employees earning between Dh6,000 and Dh20,000 a month, and holding at least a secondary education certificate, can receive support of up to Dh3,000 a month.

Authorities have also removed the cap on child allowance payments, previously limited to four children, to help bolster the family unit. More than 38,000 children are already covered under the scheme. A further plan extends support to wives of Emirati men.

Eligible beneficiaries, who must earn between Dh6,000 and Dh15,000, hold at least a secondary education and not be receiving a pension or benefiting from another Nafis programme, can receive up to Dh3,000 a month.

Changing face of the workplace

The number of UAE citizens working for private companies in the country has reached 176,000, including 152,000 who have joined since the UAE introduced its Nafis programme.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff are required to raise their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months under the scheme, with this target having reached 8 per cent by the end of 2025.

The policy has proved crucial in encouraging large numbers of citizens – who have typically preferred to take up jobs in the public sector – to join the private sector.

The government continues to invest heavily in training, as well as strengthening pension contribution support, to help attract and retain skilled Emirati workers.

Officials said the next phase of Nafis will place greater emphasis on key sectors such as finance, artificial intelligence, health care, education and real estate, enabling Emiratis to play a key role in national development.