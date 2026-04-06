Sheikh Mansour announces extension of Emiratisation strategy until 2040

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Monday announced a landmark strategy to boost the role of Emiratis in the UAE private sector will be extended until 2040.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), or Nafis, was introduced in 2021 to lead the government's Emiratisation drive, which aimed to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies were filled by UAE citizens by the end of this year.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff are required to raise their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months under the scheme, with this target having reached 8 per cent by the end of 2025. The initiative has proved crucial in encouraging large numbers of citizens – who have typically preferred to take up jobs in the public sector – to join the private sector.

The number of UAE citizens working for private companies in the country has reached 176,000, including 152,000 who have joined since the UAE introduced its Nafis programme.

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness the President, we are extending the Nafis programme until 2040, making it a cornerstone in empowering our national talent and preparing them to meet the challenges ahead,” Sheikh Mansour said.

“This ensures the sustainability of the UAE's economic and social advancement and strengthens our nation's competitiveness on every front. This extension speaks to the strategic importance of Nafis as a national instrument for advancing Emiratisation, deepening collaboration between the public and private sectors, and providing a dynamic and stable work environment for our citizens.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed chairs the latest meeting of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council. He is seen pictured with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Wam Info

“It is grounded in a firm belief that people are the nation's greatest asset and in our unwavering commitment to developing national talent, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, and investing in people as a lasting source of strength for the UAE's standing among the world's leading nations.”

Sheikh Mansour also unveiled a series of updates to the programme after chairing a meeting of the ETCC board of directors at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. They include the expansion of the children's allowance for Emiratis, removing the previous cap on the number of eligible children.

A salary support programme for children of Emirati women in the private sector and the wives of citizens working for private companies will also be introduced.

Salary top-ups for citizens who choose to work in the private sector are already in place to help bolster the Emirati workforce.

In 2024, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set out plans to accelerate the country's Emiratisation drive by giving priority to those who had worked in the private sector for at least three years for government department positions.

Leading the way

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Mansour presided over the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme.

The 25 graduates were honoured after completing a comprehensive programme of workshops in which they were able to tap into the knowledge and expertise of leaders and experts across a variety of sectors.

The Nafis Leadership Programme was created to help equip young Emirati talent with the skills needed to thrive in the private sector workplace.