Private sector companies given warning over fake Emiratisation as deadline looms

Private companies in the UAE have been warned there are systems in place to monitor and flag "fake Emiratisation" as the latest deadline looms in the national employment initiative.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday said monitoring efforts had been enhanced with advanced artificial intelligence tools. Companies that breach the rules will face legal action, the ministry added.

As part of the nationwide Emiratisation scheme, companies must increase the number of UAE citizens in their workforce by 1 per cent every six months. Employers with at least 50 staff were required to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of 2023.

As a result, the Emirati employment rate is expected to reach 8 per cent by December 31. Companies must meet a 10 per cent target by the end of 2026.

Fines will be imposed from January 1, 2026, on companies that fail to meet the 8 per cent target.

UAE citizens were urged to report violations and cases that breach Emiratisation policies by contacting the ministry’s call centre at 600 590 000, or by using its smart app and website.

Clamping down

In August, authorities discovered more than 400 cases of fake Emiratisation by private sector companies looking to bypass the rules. “Our monitoring system detected 405 cases of fake Emiratisation in private sector establishments during the first half of this year and legal action has been taken against the violators,” the ministry said on X.

“We reaffirm our firm commitment to enforcing Emiratisation policies and urge Emirati citizens and community members to report any suspected cases of fake Emiratisation and not to be misled by non-compliant companies.”

Paying the penalty

Companies found in breach of Emiratisation rules face fines from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 ($5,455 to $27,229) for each case. There is also the risk of being referred to prosecutors, depending on the severity of the offence.

Companies in breach of the rules must also make financial contributions towards Emiratisation targets and will be classified in the lowest ranking on the ministry's system.

Citizens found to be in breach will have their Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council programme (Nafis) benefits ended and any previous benefits will be recovered.

Earlier this year, The National reported that the number of Emiratis working in the private sector passed 152,000, up from 100,000 in May last year, with UAE citizens employed at 29,000 companies across the country.

