Young Emiratis in high demand in private sector but government job security still a draw

Emirati employees are becoming increasingly drawn to careers in the private sector, with the potential for growth an important factor, industry insiders have told The National.

Thousands flocked to Dubai World Trade Centre for the Ru'ya Careers Fair, in which 180 companies in the private and public sectors took part.

Eman Al Bastaki, group head of Emiratisation and government relations at AW Rostamani Group, said private companies face stiff competition to attract young Emiratis.

“There is huge competition between companies. We have to attract them with positions and good salaries,” Ms Al Bastaki told The National.

“Their mentality is more open now and they are willing to be part of the private sector.”

Keen on progression

Ms Al Bastaki said Emiratis want a clear idea of their prospective employer's vision.

“We have to keep their passion in their jobs and give them a clear plan of their future,” she said. “A comfortable work environment is a tool to attract them.

“If they feel there is any negligence by the company, then they will search for a job in another company. The challenge is how to keep them working in the company for many years.”

More Emiratis than ever want to work in the private sector, she added, noting the role that the government has played in this drive.

“Emiratis are more aware of the importance of the private sector,” she added. “The prospect of career growth in the private sector is what's attracting young jobseekers.”

National vision

The government is stepping up the nationwide Nafis programme, introduced in 2021, to ensure Emiratis make up 10 per cent of the private sector workforce by the end of 2026.

Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months as part of the scheme.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff were required to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of 2023. As a result, the Emirati employment rate will increase to 8 per cent by the end of 2025, and 10 per cent in 2026.

Manal Matar, head of employee experience and HR digitalisation at du, told The National that young Emiratis are looking for roles offering training and flexibility.

“They are looking for jobs in a secure and comfortable work environment. They also want training and experience,” Ms Matar said.

“We want to attract graduates and Emiratis with experience. We have three programmes focusing on young students in high schools to build their mentality about the workplace and career development.”

Hussain Sajwani, from Sharjah, graduated in IT this year. “Our generation is very passionate [about] working in any sector, it doesn't matter if it is private or public,” he said.

“We strive to work and build our career. The challenge is the person's own willingness and passion to work.”

Hamdan Al Suwaidi, 21, recently finished his national service and came to the jobs fair for the second year looking for opportunities.

“Private sector companies have some negative sides, like long working hours,” he said. “I can’t get a job in the public sector because they ask for a degree so I’m searching for semi-government jobs.”

Demand for public roles

Meera Al Shamsi, 30, is a regular visitor to the fair despite having a sales job at a private company.

“I want to get a job in the government sector. Despite the Nafis programme, public sector jobs are more secure and stable,” Ms Al Shamsi said.

However, she added, her experience in the private sector could prove valuable in her search for work in government.

“Public sector employers look for experience in the jobseeker and we can gain that by working in private sector.”

Mahra Al Mahri, having worked in sales for a semi-government company for the past eight months, agreed.

“Both private and public sector roles are attracting Emiratis now, but having a job in the government sector can make you feel more secure,” she said.

Her parents did not want her to work in sales, but she says the experience was positive. “I gained experience and knowledge by developing my communication skills,” she said.

