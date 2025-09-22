Dubai leading destination for greenfield FDI with record number of projects

Dubai has maintained its top position for greenfield foreign direct investment in the first half of 2025, anchored by a record number of projects, underscoring an accelerating economic diversification strategy.

The emirate attracted 643 greenfield FDI projects in the six months to the end of June, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Monday, citing the Financial Times' fDi Markets data.

That was 478 more than the next closest city and the highest yet for a half-year period fDI Markets began tracking data since 2003, it said.

The data showed that Dubai had a global market share of 8 per cent and a 56 per cent share of the Middle East’s total greenfield FDI projects.

It also represents Dubai's hold on the top spot for the eighth half-year period in a row. In March, fDi Markets said the emirate was the No 1 destination for greenfield FDI for the fourth year in a row.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attributed Dubai’s streak to its “futuristic development vision” under Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and “its continued success as a preferred global investment destination and global centre for creating new opportunities”.

“The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Greenfield FDI involves a company establishing operations in another country by building new structures.

This sector has become a strength not just of Dubai, but of the overall UAE FDI. Last month, the UAE was ranked as the second-most preferred destination for FDI, behind the US and ahead of the UK, India and Germany, state news agency Wam quoted an FDI Intelligence report as saying.

The UAE doubled down on its commitment to foster economic growth through sustainable investment at this year's Aim Congress in Abu Dhabi, focusing on preparing for the economy of the future underpinned by using advancements in clean energy and technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

In June, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's World Investment Report 2025 found that the UAE ranked 10th globally for inbound FDI in 2024, receiving about Dh167 billion ($45.5 billion) in inflows – a figure the country intends to increase to Dh1.3 trillion by 2031.

The latest data also comes as Dubai aims to double the size of its economy to Dh32 trillion over the next decade and establish the emirate among the top three global cities as part of its D33 strategy. The plan aims to support 30 private companies in their push to become so-called unicorns – start-ups worth more than $1 billion.

“Dubai remains committed to providing businesses the most rewarding environment to achieve sustained growth while offering investors abundant incentive to partner in such growth by actively engaging with promising new ideas and sectors that elevate living standards for people in the UAE and across the world,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The Dubai FDI Monitor, published by the Department of Economy and Tourism, showed that FDI capital into the emirate surged 62 per cent annually to Dh40.4 billion in the first six months of 2025, with the number of announced FDI projects up 28.7 per cent to 1,090.

The number of jobs created jumped 46.7 per cent year-on-year to 38,433 during the period, it added.

Greenfield projects accounted for 52.4 per cent of total inflows, comprises new forms of investment (36.1 per cent), reinvestments (4 per cent), venture capital-backed projects (4.3 per cent), and mergers and acquisitions (3.2 per cent), the DET said.

Sectors that excelled include business services, consumer products, food and beverages, software and IT services, financial services, real estate, tourism and transport-linked activities, the data showed.

“This performance showcases the city’s resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations, strengthened by enduring public-private partnerships,” said Helal Almarri, director general of the DET.

“The strong first‑half performance confirms that even amid shifting global dynamics, Dubai offers certainty, scale and opportunities that appeal to investors worldwide,” he added.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

