UK ship carrying mine-sweeping drones to be based in Oman

A British vessel carrying mine-sweeping drones will probably be based at Duqm port in Oman to help combat the threats in the Strait of Hormuz, sources have told The National.

Originally designed for amphibious operations RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Lyme Bay is now being adapted into a high-tech “mother ship” for autonomous mine warfare.

With Iran threatening to attack ships transiting the strait and the US imposing a blockade on vessels allowed to sail by Tehran, it is understood that hostilities would have to subside for Lyme Bay to operate from its current location in Gibraltar.

However, defence sources have disclosed that the ship would probably be based in Duqm a busy port in the south of Oman that is about 600km from the Strait of Hormuz and about 10 days sail from Gibraltar.

Illustration of torpedo drones being launched from French-designed submarine mothership. Photo: Naval Group Info

It would require a short steam northwards from Duqm to get to within range of the strait allowing the ship for the first time to use its modular, “plug-and-play” system. Rather than carrying traditional minehunting crews and divers, Lyme Bay uses a network of drones.

Thirteen-metre unmanned surface vessels, built in the UK by L3Harris, will be launched from its dock and act as a remote-controlled platform towing advanced sonar that can operate at significant distances.

Using synthetic aperture sonar, these drone boats scan the seabed in high resolution, effectively creating a detailed map of the ocean floor.

Suspicious objects such as potential mines are then investigated by smaller unmanned underwater vehicles such as SeaCat or Remus, operated by the Royal Navy’s Mine and Threat Exploitation Group.

If a mine is confirmed, a remotely operated vehicle called the “Defender” system is used that places explosive charges directly on to the device, destroying it safely at a distance.

In some cases, systems can also mimic a ship’s acoustic signature, tricking mines into detonating harmlessly away from real vessels. The drone vessels are also able to operate about 50km distance from the mother ship.

The prime minister’s official spokesman told The National that the UK had “pre-positioned autonomous minehunting capabilities in the region” during a Downing Street briefing.

A UK underwater drone given to Ukraine to clear their coastline of mines. Photo: Ministry of Defence Info

“The Royal Navy is also stepping up its mine hunting capabilities by adding new, cutting edge, uncrewed equipment to RFA Lyme Bay, allowing it to be used as a mother ship for autonomous systems, if required, and that high tech equipment will be able to detect, identify and neutralise threats,” he added.

American intelligence has reported that there are at least a dozen mines planted in the strait including Maham 3 and Maham 7 that either detonate when a ship goes overhead or will attach themselves to its hull. There are also concerns over the dozen Ghadir-class midget submarines operated by Iran that could attack shipping.

“Lyme Bay has big capabilities, but certainly detecting mines is the greatest,” a military source said. “We also have to remember that these ships aren’t defensive platforms as such, that they have limited protection, so will need other warships to protect them in a hostile environment.”

Despite that limitation, the vessel is well-equipped for support operations, carrying up to 500 personnel, medical centres and defensive weaponry including Phalanx point defence gun and 30mm cannons.

The stationing in Duqm would probably depend on the threats from Iran. Officials suggest Lyme Bay could be sent once the Strait of Hormuz is deemed safe or reopened to secure shipping.

If activated, the ship would represent a shift in mine warfare moving from traditional crewed vessels to autonomous systems capable of detecting, identifying and neutralising threats with speed and precision, all controlled from a single floating base.