UK navy seeks civilian ships to carry Hormuz minehunter drones

Drone minesweepers that can track and identify undersea threats in the Gulf could be deployed with a mothership from the UK to help re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

The autonomous Royal Navy boat Harrier will replace manned mine countermeasure vessels, along with torpedo-like Iver4 underwater drones that are scheduled for deployment.

The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments. The Iver4 can operate at depths of up to 100 metres to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors.

HMS Stirling Castle will serve as a mothership for drone minehunters. MoD Crown Copyright Info

Britain’s navy is seeking to charter civilian vessels to be used as the motherships for the drones to help clear Iranian mines from the key waterway, through which pass a fifth of the world’s oil exports passes, as well as natural gas and chemical products.

"We have got opportunities potentially with some capabilities to charter vessels and use a much more commercial model," a British official said.

According to US intelligence officials, Iran has seeded the strait, which is only 54km wide at its narrowest point, with several Maham 3 mines that detonate once their magnetic sensors pick up nearby shipping.

The Royal Navy has already commissioned a former civilian ship, HMS Stirling Castle, which is being prepared to carry autonomous anti-mine submersibles, but may look at other vessels to deploy, it has been reported.

The UK has also offered to host a security summit of European, US and Gulf states to agree how to open a safe route through Hormuz “and provide that reassurance to merchant shipping”, a British official said.

More than 30 countries, including the UAE, UK and European states, have signed a joint statement to work on “appropriate efforts” to reopen the strait. Its effective closure by Iran has severely affected global economies and led to spiralling energy costs.

The navy is understood to be seeking vessels with open deck space similar to the former Canadian icebreaker Polar Prince. Getty Images Info

The conference, which could be held in London or at the Royal Navy base in Portsmouth, will consider options to secure the strait with drones, but officials have conceded that would be challenging.

The navy is understood to be seeking bigger vessels with open deck space similar to the former Canadian icebreaker Polar Prince, which deployed mini-submarines on to the Titanic wreck, including the ill-fated Titan.

There is also a plan to recommission three Bay-class landing ships from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and turn them into motherships for the drone minesweepers.

RFA Lyme Bay. Bay-class landing ships could also be turned into motherships. Photo: Royal Navy Info

Like the US, Britain has withdrawn all its crewed minehunters from service. The last remaining ship, HMS Middleton, left the Gulf just days before the US and Israel attacks were launched.

If the war continues, it is likely that international navies will gather a force of warships and minehunters to offer protection for oil tankers and cargo vessels to transit the strait.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte are leading the push to assemble a package to reopen the Gulf to shipping by instigating meetings on the issue, including defence chiefs gathering later this week.