Situation in Hormuz 'very uncertain', IEA, IMF and World Bank say

Qatar and Iran discuss ceasefire and maritime security

UK's Keir Starmer condemns Israel’s continued bombing of Lebanon

EU’s Kallas urges global coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz

US blockade to employ same tactics used against Caribbean drug boats, Trump says

Efforts being made to resolve US-Iran conflict, Pakistani PM says

Iran denies charging toll for Indian tankers transiting the strait