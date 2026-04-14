- Situation in Hormuz 'very uncertain', IEA, IMF and World Bank say
- Qatar and Iran discuss ceasefire and maritime security
- UK's Keir Starmer condemns Israel’s continued bombing of Lebanon
- EU’s Kallas urges global coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
- US blockade to employ same tactics used against Caribbean drug boats, Trump says
- Efforts being made to resolve US-Iran conflict, Pakistani PM says
- Iran denies charging toll for Indian tankers transiting the strait
- President Sheikh Mohamed discusses war with King of Bahrain
Updated: April 14, 2026, 4:36 AM