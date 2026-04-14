  • Situation in Hormuz 'very uncertain', IEA, IMF and World Bank say
  • Qatar and Iran discuss ceasefire and maritime security
  • UK's Keir Starmer condemns Israel’s continued bombing of Lebanon
  • EU’s Kallas urges global coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
  • US blockade to employ same tactics used against Caribbean drug boats, Trump says
  • Efforts being made to resolve US-Iran conflict, Pakistani PM says
  • Iran denies charging toll for Indian tankers transiting the strait
  • President Sheikh Mohamed discusses war with King of Bahrain
Updated: April 14, 2026, 4:36 AM