UAE nurseries to start reopening this week

Nurseries in the UAE are to begin reopening gradually, six weeks after they were closed due to the Iran war, it was announced on Tuesday. Authorities said childcare services in government premises and commercial buildings will open first.Those not included in the initial phase can send nursery teachers to homes and community centres in the interim. A decision on in-person learning across schools and the rest of the education sector will be announced on Wednesday.The update came from the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council in a social media post made by the UAE Government Media Office. It said inspections are being conducted by government and local education authorities to ensure full readiness, while guidelines are being developed to support flexible transitions between in-person and remote learning as needed. Schools and universities have been teaching remotely since the beginning of last month after Iran first attacked the UAE with missiles and drones.