UAE cuts length of winter school holiday under new academic calendar

The UAE academic calendar has been approved for the next three years for public and private schools.

The Ministry of Education revealed term times for the years 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 in a bid to enhance stability and enable early planning for pupils, parents and teachers.

One key change is the length of the winter break, which has been reduced by a week. In the 2025-26 academic year, the winter break ran for four weeks from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026, while for the next three years, the winter break will only run for three weeks.

Below is a breakdown of the specific dates:

2026-2027

For the 2026–2027 academic year, classes will begin on August 31, 2026. The midterm break is scheduled from October 12 to 18, 2026, with classes resuming on October 19.

The winter break will run from December 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027, followed by a return to studies on January 4. The spring break will take place from April 5 to 11, 2027, resuming on April 12, with the final school day set for July 2, 2027.

2027-2028

The 2027–2028 academic year will start on August 30, 2027. The midterm break will be held from October 11 to 17, 2027, with classes resuming on October 18.

The winter break is scheduled from December 13, 2027, to January 2, 2028, with studies resuming on January 3. The spring break will run from March 27 to April 2, 2028, and the academic year will conclude on June 30, 2028.

2028-2029

For the 2028–2029 academic year, classes will start on August 28, 2028. The midterm break will take place from October 16 to 22, 2028, with studies resuming on October 23.

The winter break will run from December 11 to January 1, 2029, with classes resuming on January 2. The spring break is set for March 26 to April 1, resuming on April 2, and the final school day will be June 29, 2029.

The ministry said all schools must adhere to the designated midterm break but local education authorities may allow private schools that do not follow the ministry’s curriculum to split this break between October and February.

This is provided it does not exceed five school days and the exception does not apply to private schools in Sharjah.

To ensure pupil attendance until the final day, schools must conduct final assessments or complete curriculum requirements during the last week of each term. An exception is granted only to year groups sitting for scheduled international exams.

This calendar does not apply to private schools following the Indian, Bangladeshi, or Pakistani curriculums.