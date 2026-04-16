UAE back to school: Authorities suspend all bus operations

The UAE has suspended the operation of school buses, meaning they will not be in use when one million pupils return to classrooms next week.

The Ministry of Education announced the decision on Thursday and said it would be reviewed weekly.

It means parents across the country will need to use their cars for drop-offs next week.

Nurseries, public and private schools resume normal operations on Monday, seven weeks after they closed due to the Iran war. Lessons were held remotely before and after an early spring break holiday.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils normally use the yellow buses to reach school each day, and traffic is likely to be heavy as a result. Emirates Transport, the biggest operator with more than 9,000 buses, has previously said it serves about 260,000 pupils nationwide.

Authorities have said private schools can operate a hybrid system of in-class and online learning if they wish to.

Schools have adopted distance learning since the beginning of March as a precautionary measure in response to Iran's attacks on the UAE.

The country’s air defences have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

A two-week conditional ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US last week. Subsequent talks mediated by Pakistan have failed to secure a resolution to the conflict.

The UAE has not faced air strikes since last Thursday.