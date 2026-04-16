Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort closes 'following careful consideration'

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, the first hotel to open on the emirate's ambitious offshore project, has ceased operations. The decision to close the luxury resort was taken "following careful consideration" in alignment with its owner Seven Tides Ltd, operator Minor Hotels said.

"The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue," Minor Hotels told The National. "While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition."

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resorts opened in 2021 on the South American continent of the World Islands development. Guests check-in at the hotel’s sister resort, Anantara Dubai, The Palm, and are then transferred via a 20-minute boat ride to the luxury resort.

Upon arrival, a wooden jetty takes guests to the property's welcome pavilion – a pergola-style structure on the ocean's edge.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort was the first hotel to open in Dubai's ambitious offshore project. Photo: Anantara Info

The resort housed 70 rooms, suites and villas, ranging from the elevated Ocean View rooms, all of which featured a balcony, to the four-bedroom Beach Pool Villa, which spanned a massive 224 square metres. Room rates started at Dh1,596 for a beach pool room.

Restaurants included Helios, a Mediterranean all-day dining restaurant; Luna, a Frida Kahlo-inspired South American lounge; and Qamar, the resort's Middle Eastern and Indian restaurant offering traditional majlis-style seating, and uninterrupted views of the World Islands.

Bangkok-based Minor Hotels operates a number of properties in the UAE, including the Anantara-branded hotels, Dukes The Palm, NH Collection Dubai The Palm and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai.