Jumeirah Burj Al Arab closing to undergo 18-month restoration

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is set to undergo an 18-month restoration. The hotel, which has been a pillar of the Dubai skyline for more than 25 years, has temporarily closed to facilitate the works led by French interior architect Tristan Auer.

Speaking to The National, Auer makes it clear that the “essence” of the hotel will be maintained.

“My approach is very respectful, not to damage the DNA or the legacy of this building, but just to reinforce, refresh and restore it,” he says.

Quote The best compliment would be for people not to notice the change Interior architect Tristan Auer

“Restoration is a good word … I have done projects on many iconic buildings, and they have all been about enhancing and improving them, without touching everything. That is my approach; it is not based on my ego or what I would like to live on as my legacy, but what I can do for this building.”

The philosophy underpinning the project, which has been two years in the planning, seems to be one of restraint. Rather than a dramatic transformation, guests can expect a near-invisible evolution, one that enhances the experience without altering the hotel’s identity.

“The idea is not to break everything but, on the contrary, to preserve as much as possible and then to change a few things to make it beautiful for the next 25 years,” explains Auer, adding that design elements will “carry through”, ensuring familiarity for repeat visitors.

Tristan Auer has previously worked on Hotel de Crillon and Les Bains Douches in Paris. Photo: Jumeirah Info

“I would like people to come back to the Burj Al Arab and feel like nothing has changed … the best compliment would be for people not to notice the change.”

Auer, who founded his Paris studio in 2002 after working with Philippe Starck and Christian Liaigre, is regarded as one of the leading figures in contemporary interior architecture. His portfolio includes projects such as Hotel de Crillon and Les Bains Douches in Paris.

The Jumeirah Burj Al Arab's design was inspired by a dhow sail. Photo: Jumeirah Info

The Burj Al Arab opened in 1999 and celebrated its 25th anniversary in December 2024. The property’s many monikers include “the world’s most luxurious hotel”; “the Dubai Sail”; and, of course, the world’s “only seven-star hotel”. It is known for its gold-plated interiors, Swarovski crystal embellishments, exclusive restaurants and panoramic sea and city views.

Inspired by the sail of a traditional dhow and designed by Tom Wright, the Burj Al Arab outline is said to have been sketched on a napkin as the British architect gazed out to the Arabian Gulf, firming up his vision for the property.

The hotel opened on December 1, 1999, and comprises 198 duplex suites. Standing 321 metres high, it was the world’s tallest hotel upon opening.

Of the restoration project, Thomas Meier, Jumeirah’s chief executive, says: “Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence. For the past 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with passion and world-class standards.”

The hotel's opulent lounge cafe, Sahn Eddar. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Going into more details when it comes to the restoration, Auer says the aquarium that greets visitors upon entry and the distinctly colourful lobby will remain intact. The spa, however, will undergo a more extensive renovation. “It will change a lot in terms of flow, but aesthetically, there is a high consistency between what people have seen and what they will see,” he says.

Auer has stayed at the hotel three times, an experience he compares to being “invited to a royal palace … but then very quickly, it becomes natural”.

Beyond aesthetics, sustainability plays a key role in the restoration strategy. By preserving many of the hotel’s existing elements and prioritising craftsmanship over replacement, the project aims to reflect a more conscious approach to luxury.

Gold-embellished interiors in a Deluxe Palm Suite at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Photo: Jumeirah Info

“Keeping 70 to 80 per cent of the existing decor is a sustainable approach,” Auer says, adding the plan is to work with “artisans and craftspeople to restore things. You don't bring new mouldings, new blocks, but restore them carefully.”

As for the timeline, Jumeirah has announced the project will take about 18 months, whereas Auer plays his cards closer to his chest.

“It will open when it is ready. The intent here is to make it perfect, not to make it fast,” he says.