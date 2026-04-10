The Telegraph review: From Tbilisi’s Soviet-era post office to a luxury hotel

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi has been burned down 25 times, and rebuilt again every time. So my guide told me on our way to the mountainous region of Kazbegi in the northern part of the country, near the Russian border.

The city was and still is resilient after centuries of local, Mongol, Ottoman, Persian and Soviet rule. Against the backdrop of this extensive history, The Telegraph opened its doors in the capital in June last year, and has become Georgia's sole Leading Hotels of the World member.

The five-star property, which houses 239 rooms and suites, occupies what used to be the historic Tbilisi Post and Telegraph building, which was constructed in the 1970s, as marked by its Soviet-style modernist architecture.

The National checks in to discover the hotel that was brought to life by Neri&Hu, an architecture and design firm from Shanghai.

The neighbourhood

The Telegraph is on Rustaveli Avenue, a main street in Tbilisi leading all the way to the central Freedom Square.

The hotel is an accessible base for those keen to explore the Georgian capital on foot. Take some time to stroll around the square's surroundings – especially the landmark Gabriadze Clock Tower and Anchiskhati Basilica – the latter is the city's oldest-surviving church and dates back to the sixth century.

The living area in one of the rooms. Photo: The Telegraph Info

The Telegraph is also a few kilometres away from Old Tbilisi, the historical centre of the city, with various landmarks you can spot, including the Chreli Abano bath house, which offers sulphur baths and a hammam.

Standing opposite Old Tbilisi is the statue of the city's founder King Vakhtang Gorgasali riding a horse, with Metekhi Church beside it that overlooks the old town.

The room

The bathroom is stocked with toiletries from Diptyque. Photo: The Telegraph Info

A member of the staff took me to the hotel's Bell & Gray cafe to check in, where I was served a hot cappuccino after long flights from Jakarta via Istanbul.

I check into a 30-square-metre classic twin room on the fourth floor. All toiletries in the bathroom are from Diptyque, including the shower gel, shampoo, body lotion and conditioner.

Bottles of local Bakuriani water – containing lower mineral composition – are also complementary.

The food

The Telegraph manages five restaurants within its grounds – Philosophico offers Italian dishes, The Grill is a classic steakhouse, Laan Thai offers Thai cuisine, Bell & Gray is the in-house cafe, while Grand Cafe serves a breakfast buffet.

The Grill is the hotel's steakhouse. Photo: The Telegraph Info

Here, I enjoyed smoked salmon and a variety of cheese offerings – cottage cheese, cream cheese, Georgian cheeseboard and homemade semi-firm, brined sulguni cheese. The peach croissants and pain au chocolat are worth trying, too.

The breakfast also offers a la carte options – I tried the cottage cheese pancake with vanilla cream and peach. The meal ended nicely with a chia seed pudding made with mango.

Hotel facilities

Tatuza Jazz Club hosts up to 30 live performances every month. Photo: The Telegraph Info

Into jazz? The Telegraph houses Tatuza Jazz Club, which hosts up to 30 live performances every month by local and international stars. The venue is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 8pm until midnight, with an entrance fee of 60 lari (Dh82).

There also a Rolling Stone magazine-branded rooftop bar, which offers 360-degree views of Tbilisi. I personally like the hotel's Courtyard Bar, a semi-outdoor lounge surrounded by trees, with several appetisers and dessert options.

Elsewhere, the fitness and wellness centre offers a studio featuring a blend of massage services, a fully equipped fitness area with personal trainers available on spot.

The fitness and wellness centre. Photo: The Telegraph Info

The bottom line

If you're looking to explore Georgia, especially if the capital is your starting point, The Telegraph makes a solid beginning for a memorable travel experience.

Room rates start from 597 lari (Dh814), including taxes. Check-in begins at 3pm and checkout is by noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future