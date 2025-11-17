Best offbeat ski destinations, from Cyprus to Azerbaijan

When people think of skiing, the Alps, Rockies and Dolomites usually spring to mind. But go beyond the conventional ski resorts of France, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, and there's more offbeat locations with distinctive cultures and cuisines to explore.

While they’re certainly not on the scale of the France’s sprawling ski domains – think 3 Vallees, Paradiski and Portes du Soleil – they offer a completely difference experience.

The mountainous countries of the Caucasus and Turkey’s Anatolia region have skiing at altitude to rival that of the Alps and at a fraction of the cost. Many are within an easy drive from major cities, which means busy slopes at the weekend when locals come out for the day. Come during the week and you’ll have the pistes pretty much to yourself. Here are a few to put on your radar this winter.

Georgia

Gudauri is Georgia’s biggest ski resort. Getty Images

Combine a visit to Georgia’s beguiling capital, Tbilisi, with a ski holiday in Gudauri, the country’s biggest ski resort, about two hours’ drive north. Here in the Great Caucasus, from December to April, you’ll have 75km of pistes, some for beginners, but mostly for intermediates. It’s the freeriders, though, who will love the large area of powdery terrain off-piste at an altitude of 3,330 metres.

Take a cable car to Kobi gorge to explore more, and there's also the option to go heliskiing in the tons of powder covering the dormant volcano Mount Kazbegi, which soars to 5,054 metres.

Travel from the UAE: Three hours and 35 minutes to Tbilisi

Azerbaijan

Shahdag Resort features sophisticated hotels in the centre of the resort along with 38km of pistes rising up to 2,552 metres. Getty Images

The Caucasus Mountains keep on giving, especially in Azerbaijan’s first and biggest ski resort. Shahdag Resort, a three-hour drive from the capital, Baku, features sophisticated hotels in the centre of the resort along with 38km of pistes rising up to 2,552 metres.

The star is the majestic Shahdag peak at 4,423 metres, which you can see as you ski along nearly empty slopes and take in the rather breathtaking scenery. Non-skiers will have plenty to do as well – take a ride on a snowmobile, go whizzing along a zipline or zoom through the landscapes in the Shahdag Coaster, a thrilling mechanical luge.

Travel from the UAE: Three hours and 10 minutes to Baku

Armenia

Armenia packs a big punch in the form of its largest ski resort, Tsaghkadzor. Getty Images

The smallest of the Caucasian trio, Armenia packs a big punch in the form of its largest ski resort, Tsaghkadzor. About an hour after leaving Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, you’re surrounded by the stupendous views you get from Tsaghkadzor’s highest point, the 2,819-metre Mount Teghenis.

Look out over snowy mountains and valleys and, just beyond, the freezing waters of Lake Sevan. The resort’s 30km of pistes suit mainly beginners and intermediates, and there’s even night skiing if you don’t get your fill of the slopes during the day. It was only relatively recently – in 1986 – that the property opened as a ski resort, although it had a couple of centuries as the summertime playground for the elite. While you’re there, visit the enchanting Kecharis Monastery, which has churches and chapels from the 11th and 13th centuries.

Travel from the UAE: Three hours and 25 minutes to Yerevan

Turkey

Turkey boasts more than 60 peaks higher than 3,000 metres. Getty Images

With more than 60 peaks higher than 3,000 metres – not to mention about 40 ski resorts – it’s odd that Turkey isn’t better known as a winter destination. Then again, to reach its largest resort, Erciyes, in central Anatolia, you need to fly to Istanbul before getting a connecting flight to Kayseri, and then drive about 30 minutes. But once you’re there, you can wallow in superior snow – often better than the Alps – and exhilarating runs spreading downwards from Mount Erciyes, a dormant volcano that reaches 3,917 metres.

Most of the 55km of pistes will suit intermediates, although there’s enough to keep beginners and advanced skiers occupied. Experts will want to hire a guide to get the most of untracked off-piste powder fields and gullies.

Travel from the UAE: Five hours to Istanbul, and one hour and 30 minutes to Kayseri

Greece

Greece’s largest ski resort, Parnassos Ski Centre, is about two hours and 30 minutes away from Athens. Getty Images

Like Turkey, Greece is seen as a summer destination, but, with about two dozen ski resorts, you can come between December and March and add a few days’ skiing to a city break in Athens.

Head two hours north west to reach Greece’s largest ski resort, Parnassos Ski Centre, at Mount Parnassus near Delphi- about two hours and 30 minutes drive from the capital. Its 32km of slopes are split between two areas: Kelaria (whose cafe terraces attract non-skiers enjoying the views) and the quieter Fterolaka. Most of the pistes are geared towards beginners and intermediates, although four of them are graded difficult enough for FIS international ski races. Experts are better off hiring a guide to go off-piste, and there’s also a snowpark for more adrenalin kicks.

Travel from the UAE: Five hours and 30 minutes to Athens

Cyprus

At 1,951 metres, Mount Olympus is the highest point in the Troodos Mountains. Getty Images

There’s only one ski resort in Cyprus, but it’s tempting to gain bragging rights by saying you’ve skied on Mount Olympus – especially on slopes named Zeus, Aphrodite, Hera and Hermes.

At 1,951 metres, it’s the highest point in the Troodos Mountains, which has pretty alpine-style villages and some excellent hiking if you want to explore more off the slopes. There are only seven pistes on offer, but from January to March you can fit in a day’s skiing while enjoying some Mediterranean sunshine at coastal cities Paphos (an hour and 20 minutes drive from the ski resort) and Limassol.

Travel from the UAE: Seven hours and ten minutes to Paphos airport