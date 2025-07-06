Etihad will begin a seasonal flight to Salalah, Oman, in May 2026. Photo: Marwan Alfarsi / Unsplash
The UAE flight routes launching in 2026

A guide to the new destinations where Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Air Arabia will fly to

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

July 06, 2025

While there’s still plenty of time left in 2025, travellers are already planning for new adventures in 2026. Etihad Airways has announced two seasonal routes for next year – Salalah, Oman and Krakow, Poland – expanding its growing global network.

Though Emirates, Air Arabia, flydubai and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi haven’t announced new routes yet, they’re still carriers to keep on your radar.

Abu Dhabi to Salalah, Oman

Launching: May 21, 2026 (Etihad)

Etihad will launch flights to Salalah starting twice weekly (on Sundays and Thursdays), increasing to daily from mid-June to mid-September. The southern Omani city is a rare summer oasis in the Arabian Peninsula, famous for its Khareef monsoon season, when misty mountains and waterfalls transform the landscape into a lush escape.

Abu Dhabi to Krakow, Poland

Launching: June 16, 2026 (Etihad)

Krakow service with Etihad will include flights operating three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) until September 5. Known for its medieval Old Town, Gothic churches and cafe-lined squares, Krakow also provides access to Poland’s Tatra Mountains.

Updated: July 06, 2025, 12:32 PM
