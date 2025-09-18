Etihad to fly to Damascus four times a week from June 2026

Etihad Airways joins a growing number of UAE airlines to resume flights to Damascus. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it would begin flights to the Syrian capital with four weekly trips starting June 12, 2026.

Etihad suspended all flights to Damascus in 2012 over security concerns following Syria's civil war.

Other UAE airlines are also offering regular flights to Damascus. Flydubai launched daily flights in June, while Emirates and Air Arabia resumed operations in July from Dubai and Sharjah respectively. Syria's national carrier, Syrian Air, resumed direct flights to Dubai and Sharjah in April, while Fly Cham, another Syrian airline, also operates between Damascus and Dubai as well as Abu Dhabi.

The Etihad flights, to be operated by its Airbus A320, will comprise eight business class seats and 150 economy seats. The flights will take off from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Etihad's EY561 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 9.15am local time while the corresponding flight, EY562, will take off from Damascus International Airport at 3pm local time.

“This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most to them,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive, Etihad Airways. “We are proud to expand our network into Damascus, one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities, and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi.

“With trade between the UAE and Syria continuing to grow strongly, and with a vibrant Syrian community contributing to the prosperity of the UAE, these new flights will further strengthen our social, cultural and economic ties,” he added.

The resumption of flights between Syria and the UAE came after Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara visited the UAE in April, for the first time since taking office, during which he held talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE would “spare no effort in providing all possible support to Syria” and help the country to rebuild.

The UAE is home to an estimated 350,000 Syrians.

