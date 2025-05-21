Flydubai resumes flights to Damascus after 12 years

Dubai carrier flydubai will resume flights to Damascus from June 1, after 12 years of halted operations.
The announcement comes just ahead of Eid Al Adha, and follows the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority’s announcement to resume flights between the two countries earlier this year.
In January, a Syrian Airlines flight with 145 passengers left Damascus for Sharjah airport. A second Syrian Airlines also flew from Damascus to Dubai in April.
Flydubai's Flight FZ 115 will take off daily from Dubai International's Terminal 2 at 6.30am local time and land at Damascus International Airport at 8.45am local time. The corresponding flight FZ 116 will take off from Damascus at 10am local time, landing in Dubai at 2.20pm local time.
Flydubai will offer both business and economy class seats on the flight.
“Damascus holds a special cultural and historical significance within the region and we are excited to serve the city again with a direct daily service, highlighting our commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts to foster regional connectivity,” said flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith.
Damascus was one of flydubai's first destinations nearly 16 years ago, but services were halted at the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.
“The relaunch of flights to Damascus will enable passengers from the UAE and around the network to enjoy convenient travel options to the market,” said Jeyhun Efendi, divisional senior vice president of commercial operations and e-commerce at flydubai. “After working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary operational standards have been met ahead of the relaunch, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board again soon, just in time for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday and peak summer travel period.”
The resuming of flights between Syria and the UAE came after Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara visited the UAE for the first time in April since taking office, during which he held high-level talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.
