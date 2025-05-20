Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai, Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai and Stitch in the Lilo & Stitch remake. Photo: Disney
Review: Lilo & Stitch's live-action remake is better than the original

With loving tweaks and fleshed-out characters, Disney has improved upon its beloved 2000 animation

William Mullally
May 20, 2025