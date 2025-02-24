Flydubai cancelled the launch of routes planned for 2024 and reduced capacity on others because of Boeing jet delivery delays and supply-chain problems. Jeff Topping / The National
Flydubai posts record profit for 2024 as it prepares to receive new Boeing planes

Dubai airline expects to receive 12 new Boeing 737s this year to continue growing its fleet

John Benny

February 24, 2025