Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara lands in the UAE for first visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>'s President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/syrias-leader-al-shara-was-a-quiet-boy-who-enjoyed-football-says-childhood-barber/" target="_blank">Ahmad Al Shara</a> landed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday on his first visit since taking office. The leader and his delegation were met by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Al Bateen airport. He is expected to meet President Sheikh Mohamed later. Mr Al Shara, who led the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel group that ousted Bashar Al Assad, is looking to improve relations with Arab neighbours and the Gulf states following a devastating 13-year civil war. The country remains under strict western sanctions that make a restart of the economy difficult and Mr Al Shara has been campaigning to have them lifted. The US administration of President Donald Trump said it approved of Mr Al Shara's government reshuffle last month but was not ready to lift sanctions. The EU has lifted some restrictions, allowing local banks to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/europe-eu-sanctions-syria/" target="_blank">move money around</a>. Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani has been to the UAE at least twice since the downfall of the former Syrian regime but this is the first time Mr Al Shara has visited Emirates in an official capacity.