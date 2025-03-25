Western sanctions relief will not bring big oil firms back to Syria immediately, analysts say

Syria's oil and gas production in 2011 was about 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), which plummeted to about 50,000 boed under government control last year. Getty Images

