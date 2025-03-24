Israel creates agency to oversee displacement of Gazans and Syria cracks down on Captagon

Israel has approved the establishment of an agency to enable the exit of Gazans who “voluntarily” want to leave the strip. Syria is cracking down on captagon smuggling. A Turkish court jailed the mayor of Istanbul pending trial as authorities arrested more than 300 protesters.
On today’s episode of Trending Middle East:
Israeli security cabinet approves agency to enable displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
Gaza death toll passes devastating 50,000 mark as Israel's war shows no sign of stopping
Syria cracks down on smuggling with massive haul of illicit narcotic pills seized
Turkish court jails Istanbul mayor Imamoglu pending trial
This episode features Thomas Helm and Sinan Mahmoud.
