Israeli security cabinet approves agency to enable displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/shin-bet-chief-ronen-bar-joins-ream-of-israeli-defence-officials-forced-out-over-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Israel’s</a> security cabinet approved the establishment of a body in the Defence Ministry to enable the exit of Gazans who “voluntarily” want to leave the strip, a move that will likely spark outrage. The new administration, which would answer to Israeli Defence Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/israel-will-seize-more-of-gaza-until-hamas-releases-hostages-says-katz/" target="_blank">Israel Katz</a>, would organise “safe and controlled passage” of residents to “third countries”, as well as conducting security checks organising transport. The approval of Defence Minister Israel Katz’s idea is the latest step in Israel’s attempts to get Gazans to leave the strip, a move many fear is an early bid to ethnically cleanse the area of Palestinians. Israelis in favour of the move have been greatly encouraged by the arrival of Mr Trump, who has publicly floated the idea on a number of occasions. The statement added that the process is “subject to Israeli and international law, and in accordance with the vision of US President Donald Trump”. Arab countries have repeatedly rejected the idea and the latest decision is expected to spark condemnation. The head of the new body will soon be chosen, Mr Katz's office said. Mr Katz has consistently advocated for the permanent displacement of Palestinians, a policy that has increased in popularity in Israel since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The acceptance of the proposal comes as the army increases a recently launched campaign in Gaza, following the collapse of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2025/03/21/is-there-still-hope-for-gazas-shattered-ceasefire/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> that came into force between Israel and Gaza in January. More than 49,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, with hundreds being killed in air strikes throughout the new wave of Israeli hostilities that began on Tuesday. Mr Katz, who replaced former defence minister Yoav Gallant, who alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has an ICC arrest warrant issued against him, has issued severe warnings to Gazans since coming into position. Mr Katz ordered the military to seize territory in Gaza until Hamas agrees to release all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/israel-in-panic-mode-after-us-hostage-envoy-bombshell/" target="_blank">hostages</a> still held in the strip and leave the territory. Days before, the defence minister issued a statement saying if those demands were not met “Israel will act with force you have not known before”.