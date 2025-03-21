Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar joins raft of Israeli defence officials forced out over Gaza war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> domestic intelligence chief Ronen Bar has been fired after the government approved a request by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> to dismiss him. Since the Gaza war broke out, a number of military and intelligence leaders in Israel have either resigned or been forced out over their role in failing to stop the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. Meanwhile Mr Netanyahu has been widely accused of deflecting blame. Here are six top officials who have left their posts since the war began: <b>Ronen Bar</b> Mr Bar, who was meant to end his tenure next year, was appointed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/israel-braced-for-mass-protests-over-netanyahu-bid-to-dismiss-intelligence-chief/" target="_blank">Shin Bet</a> chief in October 2021 by the previous Israeli government that briefly forced Mr Netanyahu from power between June 2021 and December 2022. His ties with Mr Netanyahu were strained even before the war in Gaza, notably over proposed judicial reforms that divided Israelis. Relations worsened after the March 4 release of an internal report by Shin Bet on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> attack of October 2023. The report acknowledged the agency's own failure in preventing the attack, but also said "a policy of quiet had enabled Hamas to undergo massive military build-up". Critics of Mr Netanyahu say dismissing Mr Bar is an attempt to block a proposed state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack. Mr Bar said the Prime Minister’s “expectation of a personal loyalty contradicts the public interest and is fundamentally flawed”. <b>Yoav Gallant</b> Mr Gallant was sacked as defence minister by Mr Netanyahu and replaced by Israel Katz in November last year. Mr Gallant, for whom the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant alongside the Prime Minister, was a political foe of Mr Netanyahu since before the war started over his opposition to government plans to radically change the country’s judicial system. The pair clashed frequently<b> </b>over the war, with Mr Gallant advocating diplomatic efforts to free Israeli hostages while Mr Netanyahu favoured military pressure on Hamas. Mr Netanyahu said there were “significant gaps” between the two and a “crisis of trust”. Mr Gallant's firing sparked protests across Israel, with many demonstrators demanding a deal with Hamas to free the hostages. Mr Netanyahu had fired Mr Gallant months before the start of the Gaza war, before reinstating him following public outcry. <b>Lt Gen Herzi Halevi</b> Israel’s most senior military officer during the 2023 attack resigned in January and was replaced as chief of staff by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/05/israels-mission-against-hamas-not-yet-complete-says-new-military-chief/" target="_blank">Lt Gen Eyal Zamir</a>. In a statement, he said the military had failed in its “primary mission” on October 7. “I have borne the consequences of that terrible day ever since and will carry them with me for the rest of my life,” he said. <b>Maj Gen Aharon Haliva</b> Maj Gen Haliva became the first senior military officer to resign over the October 7 attack when he stepped down in April 2024. The military intelligence chief was replaced by Maj Gen Shlomi Binder. “We failed in our most important mission and as the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, I bear full responsibility for the failure,” he said. <b>Rear Adm Daniel Hagari</b> Israel's chief military spokesman, who has been a major public face of the war, will also be stepping down in "coming weeks" and retiring, the military said this month. Israeli media outlets reported that an expected promotion<b> </b>for Rear Adm Hagari had been blocked by the new head of the military and that his departure was a consequence of strained relations with senior ministers. In December he was officially rebuked by then-army chief Lt Gen Halevi for overstepping his authority when he criticised proposed legislation that would decriminalise the passing of classified military information to the prime minister. Rear Adm Hagari has been a prominent figure on Israeli TV screens, delivering regular briefings as well as video statements from Gaza. He also stepped down from his military command this month after accepting responsibility for the failures of October 7. <b>Maj Gen Yaron Finkelman</b> Maj Gen Finkelman announced his resignation as head of the Israeli military's Southern Command at the beginning of this year. “On <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/04/israels-iron-dome-system-overwhelmed-on-october-7-inquiry-reveals/" target="_blank">October 7</a>, I failed in my duty to protect the Western Negev and its beloved, heroic residents. This failure is seared within me for life,” he wrote in his resignation letter. He was replaced by Maj Gen Yaniv Asor.