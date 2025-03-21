Ronen Bar, who was appointed Shin Bet chief in October 2021, endured strained relations with the Israeli Prime Minister until his dismissal. AFP
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar joins raft of Israeli defence officials forced out over Gaza war

Bar is not the first senior figure to fall foul of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The National

March 21, 2025