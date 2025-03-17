Ronen Bar, chief of Israel’s internal security service the Shin Bet, whose job is under threat, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keen to sack him. AFP
Ronen Bar, chief of Israel’s internal security service the Shin Bet, whose job is under threat, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keen to sack him. AFP

Israel braced for mass protests over Netanyahu bid to dismiss intelligence chief

Prime Minister condemned over move, which critics say is an attempt to block state-level inquiry into October 7 attacks

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

March 17, 2025