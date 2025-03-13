Hamas welcomes Trump's apparent reversal on removing Palestinians from Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem welcomed US President Donald Trump's apparent softening of his proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, urging him to not align with the vision of the “extreme Zionist right”.

Mr Qassem's comments came after Mr Trump on Wednesday said that “nobody is expelling any Palestinians” from Gaza in response to a question during a meeting in the White House with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin.

“If US President Trump's statements represent a retreat from any idea of displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed,” Mr Qassem said.

Last month, Mr Trump proposed a US takeover of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after suggesting that Palestinians in the enclave should be permanently displaced in order to allow for reconstruction projects. His inflammatory remarks prompted action by Arab states, who put forward their own plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, without removing its residents.

“We call for this position to be reinforced by obligating the Israeli occupation to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreements,” Mr Qassem added.

The Palestinian group and the US have both confirmed holding unprecedented, direct talks in Doha over the past week, focusing on the release of a dual American-Israeli national being held by Hamas in Gaza. The discussions between Mr Trump's hostage envoy Adam Boehler have broken with the decades-old Washington policy against negotiating with groups the US labels as terrorist organisations.

Mr Boehler described Hamas as “nice guys”, while the direct talks reportedly infuriated Israeli officials. His comments raised fears in Israel that the US, Israel’s most important ally, which has played a major role in hostage negotiations and supporting the country throughout the Gaza war, could become a more unpredictable partner under Mr Trump.

A team of midlevel Israeli negotiators arrived in Qatar on Monday for the latest indirect negotiations with Hamas on the fate of the Gaza ceasefire. Sources told The National that talks to break the stand-off between Hamas and Israel made a positive start, with US mediators showing a “deeper understanding” of the Palestinian group after unprecedented meetings with its leaders.

The latest round of negotiations mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar began in Doha on Tuesday night with preliminary sideline meetings, but substantial discussions among all parties did not begin until Wednesday, they said, with the White House's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in attendance.

