Averting another Nakba: Arab leaders stress Palestinians' right to their land

Arab and foreign officials called for a long-term solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Tuesday during an emergency summit in Cairo, at which leaders and representatives from Arab countries, the UN and African nations also endorsed an Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi outlined the summit’s goals as seeking an Arab mandate on the plan for the rebuilding of the shattered enclave after 15 months of war with Israel.

"Egypt calls for the adoption of this plan and the mobilisation of regional and international support for it," he said. “The peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, which was reached through American mediation, should be seen as a model to follow. The time has come to launch a serious and effective political process, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, and I am confident [US] President Trump is capable of achieving this."

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary General, said the gathering of regional leaders represented a vital milestone in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The summit is focused on preventing “a new Nakba against the Palestinian people,” he added.

Arab states have taken great steps to bring about a two-state solution since the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002, highlighting the collective will for a just settlement to the conflict which has been rumbling for decades, Mr Aboul Gheit said.

Palestinians have been historically subjected to injustice and should not be subjected to more, he added, warning that if Gazans are displaced, it would be the end of the work done by all stakeholders to ensure Palestinian statehood. That “goal, although elusive, remains a possibility”, Mr Aboul Gheit stated.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres affirmed that a "resumption of hostilities in Gaza is a threat to the stability of the entire region”, and said “we must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities that would plunge millions back into an abyss of suffering, and further destabilise the region”.

The UN chief called for a resumption of ceasefire negotiations “without delay”, and for all hostages to be released “immediately and unconditionally”.

Jordan's King Abdullah II outlined four key objectives of the emergency summit. The first is to unequivocally reject any plans for the displacement of Palestinians. The second is to present a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza to all stakeholders. The third is to establish a clear framework for supporting the Palestinian Authority's efforts in managing Gaza, maintaining its connection to the West Bank, and ensuring the provision of essential services and food. The fourth is to prevent further escalation of violence in the West Bank, particularly during Ramadan.

King Abdullah also stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and guaranteeing the implementation of all phases. He rejected Israel's decision to block the entry of aid into Gaza and said it was "against international law".

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas invited Mr Trump "to support the reconstruction of Gaza" without displacing its residents. He expressed the PA's support for Egypt's plan and called for a unified government to rule over both the West Bank and Gaza.

Mr Abbas said he was fully prepared to hold legislative and presidential elections in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem next year, but claimed Israel had previously blocked such efforts.

"We endorse the Egyptian-Arab-Palestinian Gaza reconstruction plan with our people continuing to live on their land and we support its endorsement by this summit and enlisting international support for it ... and work towards the success of the international conference on reconstruction that Egypt is hosting next month," he said.

Two newly appointed and elected leaders were present at the summit: Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Syria’s Ahmad Al Shara. Mr Aoun said there can be no peace with Israel without a Palestinian state. He also vowed to "liberate" his own country from Israeli occupation.

