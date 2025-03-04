Arab leaders propose technocratic governing of Gaza and $50bn reconstruction plan

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The Arab plan for Gaza on the table, a key item on the agenda at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/03/03/israel-cairo-summit-syria-peace/" target="_blank">Arab summit</a> in Cairo, envisions technocratic control without Hamas members and a $50 billion reconstruction plan, sources have told <i>The National</i>. Arab leaders gathered in Egypt to counter US President Donald Trump’s vision for postwar Gaza, presenting a united front<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/03/for-many-gaza-residents-israels-aid-blockade-is-worse-than-bombs/" target="_blank"> against displacement</a> and positioning their plan as a credible alternative for the international community. An Egyptian blueprint estimates rebuilding will be complete in three to five years and, contrary to Mr Trump's vision, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/03/03/without-a-huge-diplomatic-breakthrough-gaza-will-see-another-violent-ramadan/" target="_blank">Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians</a> will stay put in the coastal enclave instead of being forced to resettle in Egypt and Jordan. The sources told <i>The National</i> that under the plan, Gaza residents will be moved to safe zones within the territory while work gets under way. It is estimated to cost about $50 billion, about the same as a UN forecast. The plan, they added, also has political and security sections outlining how Gaza will be governed after the war. The political part envisages creating a committee of 20 independent technocrats to run the territory, meaning Hamas will have to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/26/trump-gaza-ai-video/" target="_blank">relinquish its authority</a>. According to the sources, Palestinian factions have approved the nominated technocrats, despite them not being affiliated with any group. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas must issue a decree to establish the new agency, which will be backed by local tribal chiefs and mayors. “We have the names of the 20 members and we are waiting for President Abbas to give it his OK,” said one of the sources. “They are all without [direct] affiliation to any Palestinian faction, including Hamas." Commenting on the plan, Bassam Khalaf, member of the political leadership of Hamas in Lebanon, said his group has agreed "to step down from ruling Gaza, but it is necessary to clarify the proposal for the committee". Hamas is "not committed to continue ruling Gaza", he added. "The nature of this mission must be clear and will reject any presence of the US to oversee it," he said. The future governing of Gaza remains a central issue in continuing mediation efforts, as warring parties and negotiators seek a long-term solution that could transform the fragile ceasefire into a broader peace process. One potential pathway to ending the war involves Hamas relinquishing power and possibly disarming in Gaza. The group has stated it was open to sharing Gaza’s administration with the PA and other Palestinian factions but rejected a complete handover of power, at least for now. Ayman Shannaa, another member of Hamas’s political leadership in Lebanon, insisted the group had not signalled any willingness to cede control of the territory to the PA or the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). However, he emphasised that Hamas, which has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/25/disarming-is-beyond-impossible-says-hamas-official/" target="_blank">ruled Gaza</a> for nearly two decades, is open to a power-sharing agreement that could help “unify” Palestinians against what he described as Mr Trump’s proposal of “owning” Gaza and displacing its residents. The Egyptian plan allows for using Gaza's existing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/fate-of-gaza-ceasefire-uncertain-as-egypt-and-qatar-seek-to-break-israel-hamas-deadlock/" target="_blank">police force.</a> Still, it envisages the posting of Arab and UN forces to monitor land crossings between Gaza and both Egypt and Israel, and a new port on the Mediterranean that will be built to receive construction material and equipment. Most of Gaza's buildings and infrastructure have been destroyed in the 15-month war, in which about 48,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than twice that number injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Additionally, the vast majority of Gaza's residents have been displaced. The war started after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/03/intelligence-experts-discuss-bitter-aftermath-of-israels-october-7-inquiry/" target="_blank">October 7</a>, 2023 that killed about 1,200 people in the deadliest day in Israel since its creation in 1948. The attackers also took about 250 people hostage. Hamas is believed to be still holding about 60 captives. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/03/flurry-of-diplomatic-meetings-in-egypt-on-eve-of-crucial-arab-summit-on-gaza/" target="_blank">emergency Arab summit</a> is taking place at a time when the ceasefire in Gaza that took hold on January 19 is under serious threat of unravelling after Hamas rejected an Israeli offer to extend it until mid-April rather than negotiate its withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-administration-approves-major-3bn-arms-sale-to-israel/" target="_blank">end the war</a>. Under the truce agreement mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US, Israel and Hamas had been scheduled to start talks early last month on ending the war and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza. However, the talks never started and the ceasefire expired last week after Hamas had released 33 hostages in exchange for the freedom of about 2,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. "The resistance has prepared itself for war, even if this option is unlikely," said Mr Khalaf, the senior Hamas official.