Trump administration approves major $3bn arms sale to Israel

President Donald Trump's administration has approved nearly $3 billion arms sale to Israel, bypassing a normal congressional review to provide the country with more of the 2,000-pound bombs that it has used in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

In a series of notifications sent to Congress late on Friday, the State Department said it had signed off on the sale of more than 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs and 4,000 Predator warheads worth $2.04 billion.

"The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the government of Israel ... thereby waiving the congressional review requirements," the department said.

Initial deliveries are set to begin in 2027, it said.

Using the same justification, the department also said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had approved another munitions sale to Israel worth $675.7 million to be delivered starting the following year.

In addition, it said Mr Rubio had approved the emergency sale of D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers worth $295 million.

Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since its founding, receiving about $310 billion - adjusted for inflation - in total economic and military assistance, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in 2023, the US has enacted legislation providing at least $12.5 billion in direct military aid.

While there is general bipartisan support for Israel in Congress, more progressive politicians have spoken out against ongoing support for the country amid the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

Mr Trump has described himself as the "best friend" of Israel and, in conjunction with former president Joe Biden's team, helped push the recent ceasefire over the line.

He announced plans earlier this month to displace the more than two million Palestinians living in Gaza to neighbouring countries so the enclave can be rebuilt, with Mr Trump's stated goal being the creation of a "Riviera of the Middle East" there.

