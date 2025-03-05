Israel's mission against Hamas 'not yet complete', says new military chief

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's new army chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said that the mission to defeat Hamas in Gaza “is not yet complete”, as he was sworn in on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Zamir said the Israeli military “has achieved tangible accomplishments on the battlefield. We have won battles in Gaza and Lebanon, and have attacked in Yemen and Iran.

“Although the bloody Hamas terrorist organisation has suffered a heavy blow, it has not yet been defeated. The mission is not yet complete.”

Fighting in Gaza has been halted since January under a truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the US that has allowed the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Five Thai hostages were also released, under a separate deal.

The war on Lebanon, which broke out after Iranian-backed Hezbollah forces launched strikes on Israel in support of its Palestinian allies, has also been halted under a separate ceasefire agreement.

Speaking before Lt Gen Zamir at the inauguration ceremony at military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him that Israel is “determined” to achieve victory in the multi-front war that began with Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack.

“A very heavy responsibility rests on your shoulders, the results of the war will have significance for generations, we are determined to achieve … victory,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Lt Gen Zamir replaces Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, who resigned as chief of staff after admitting he failed to fulfil his mandate.

Lt Gen Halevi led the military during the Israeli war on Gaza that killed almost 48,400 Palestinians and destroyed much of the enclave, leaving most of the population sheltering in tents or bombed-out buildings.

But he announced in January, soon after the Gaza ceasefire deal was agreed, that he would step down from his command, accepting responsibility for the military's patchy and unco-ordinated response to the October 7 attack.

Lt Gen Zamir, 59, takes over at a sensitive time in Israel's war on Gaza, with the ceasefire that took effect on January 19 hanging in the balance.

Announcing his appointment last month, Mr Netanyahu said he had high hopes that Lt Gen Zamir would help achieve Israel's goal of “absolute victory” against Hamas.

The new army chief will also take over operations in the occupied West Bank, where the military has deployed tanks in recent weeks for the first time in 20 years.

His appointment also comes at a time of high tension between Israel and Iran, which backs groups opposed to the Israelis.

Lt Gen Zamir wrote in a 2022 policy paper for the Washington Institute for the Near East Policy think tank that Israel needed to adopt a tougher approach in order to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Pushing for greater co-operation with the US against what he called the “Iran axis”, Lt Gen Zamir advocated “offensive action” to guarantee success. His position on Iran mirrors that of Mr Netanyahu, who recently said that Israel plans to “finish the job against Iran's terror axis”.

Lt Gen Zamir, who led key operations during the second Palestinian intifada between 2000 and 2005, served as Mr Netanyahu's military secretary from 2012 to 2015. He is also the founder of right-wing think tank the Israel Defence and Security Forum.

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E640hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20from%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E11.9L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh749%2C800%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

The biog Fatima Al Darmaki is an Emirati widow with three children She has received 46 certificates of appreciation and excellence throughout her career She won the 'ideal mother' category at the Minister of Interior Awards for Excellence Her favourite food is Harees, a slow-cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled wheat berries mixed with chicken

if you go