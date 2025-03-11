Remarks by US envoy for hostages Adam Boehler have caused consternation among Israeli officials. AFP
Remarks by US envoy for hostages Adam Boehler have caused consternation among Israeli officials. AFP

News

MENA

Israel in panic mode after US hostage envoy bombshell

Trump administration's official on Gaza hostages has made unexpectedly critical comments

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm

March 11, 2025