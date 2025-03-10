The destruction in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. EPA
The destruction in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. EPA

News

MENA

Israeli negotiators in Doha for Gaza ceasefire talks

Renewed discussions come amid US optimism on a hostages deal, new Egyptian proposals and heightened pressure on Hamas by Israel

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

March 10, 2025