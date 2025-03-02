Israel suspends entry of supplies into Gaza as first phase of ceasefire agreement ends

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel said on Sunday it was suspending the entry of all goods and supplies into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> after Hamas refused a US-backed plan for a temporary<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/fate-of-gaza-ceasefire-uncertain-as-egypt-and-qatar-seek-to-break-israel-hamas-deadlock/" target="_blank"> ceasefire</a> over the period of Ramadan and Passover after the first phase of a truce agreement ended the day before. Earlier in the day, the prime minister's office announced it would adopt a US-backed plan for a temporary ceasefire over the period of Ramadan and Passover, after the first phase of a fragile truce drew to a close. The proposal, put forward by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, would cover Ramadan, due to end late March, and Passover, lasting through mid-April. “With the conclusion of the 1st stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas's refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel agreed, PM Netanyahu decided: as of this morning, entry of all goods & supplies to the Gaza Strip be halted,” the Prime Minister's office said. It added that Israel “will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages”, threatening “consequences”. The proposal calls for the release of half of the hostages held in Gaza, both alive and dead, on the first day of the extension. Hamas called it a “blatant attempt to evade the agreement and avoid entering into negotiations for its second phase”. “Netanyahu's decision to stop humanitarian aid is cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant coup against the agreement,” the group said. It reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the agreement in its three phases. “We have repeatedly announced our readiness to start negotiations on the second stage of the agreement.” The Palestinian group called on the mediators and the international community to “move to pressure the [Israeli] occupation and stop its punitive and immoral measures against more than two million people in the Gaza Strip”. The proposal calls for the release of half of the hostages held in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/28/what-challenges-are-arab-states-facing-in-gaza-reconstruction-bid/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, both alive and dead, on the first day of the extension. “If agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire – the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released,” Hamas said. Hamas said on Saturday that it rejected Israel's “formulation” of extending the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, on the day the first stage of the deal was set to expire. The group's spokesman Hazem Qassem also told Al Araby TV there were no current talks for a second ceasefire phase in Gaza with the group. The ceasefire agreement halted 15 months of fighting beginning on January 19, allowing the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais captured on Hamas' October 7 attack for about 2,000 Palestinian detainees held by Israel. It was meant to lead to subsequent talks to build on the ceasefire deal. Talks on the second phase of the ceasefire have been continuing, most recently in Cairo, but have not led to an agreement. Egyptian sources said on Friday the Israeli delegation sought to extend the first phase by 42 days, while Hamas wanted to move to the second phase of the ceasefire deal. Mr Netanyahu's office said on Sunday Israel would immediately conduct negotiations on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/26/real-estate-developers-summit-will-be-held-to-discuss-us-gaza-plans-steve-witkoff-says/" target="_blank">Mr Witkoff's plan</a> if Hamas agreed to it. “According to the agreement, Israel can return to fighting after the 42nd day if it feels that the negotiations are ineffective,” Mr Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, accusing Hamas of violating the deal. Both sides have been trading accusations of breaching the first-phase deal. On Saturday, Hamas's armed wing posted a video showing Israeli hostages still in its custody in Gaza and stressed that the remaining hostages can only be freed through a swap deal as stated under the phased ceasefire agreement that began in January.