People gather for iftar on the first day of Ramadan in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip by the rubble of collapsed buildings that were destroyed by the Israeli army during the war between Israel and Hamas. AFP
Israel suspends entry of supplies into Gaza as first phase of ceasefire agreement ends

Hamas said the move is 'cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant coup against the agreement'

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

March 02, 2025