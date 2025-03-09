A Palestinian girl looks on as she and others gather to receive bread from a bakery in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 9, 2025. Reuters
A Palestinian girl looks on as she and others gather to receive bread from a bakery in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 9, 2025. Reuters

News

MENA

Egypt proposes 60-day Gaza ceasefire and hostage release to break Hamas-Israel deadlock

Proposals include resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza and negotiations on ending the war

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

March 09, 2025