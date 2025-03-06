'No way forward’ for Gaza peace unless Hamas ceases to exist in enclave, US State Department says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

There can be no move towards peace in Gaza unless Hamas ceases to exist in the Palestinian enclave, the State Department said on Thursday.

In her first briefing since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce also said a proposal by Arab countries for postwar Gaza reconstruction was a welcome development, but noted “that it does not fulfil the requirements, the nature, of what President Trump was asking for.”

Mr Trump on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to Hamas, telling the group to release all remaining hostages, including the remains of deceased captives, or “it is over for you”. He has proposed a plan to displace the entire population of the Gaza Strip while the US redevelops it.

Ms Bruce said Hamas must disband and immediately release “everything, everyone”.

“[Secretary of State Marco] Rubio has made clear that as long as Hamas exists in that area, with a gun, without a gun, as long as they are a factor in Gaza and exist, there is no way forward,” Ms Bruce said.

She spoke soon after Mr Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, gave a more positive spin on the Egyptian-led diplomacy, without endorsing the details.

“I just finished reading it. There's a lot of compelling features to it,” Mr Witkoff told journalists at the White House. “We need more discussions about it, but it's a good-faith first step from the Egyptians,” he said, adding that Mr Trump is encouraging leaders in the Middle East to present “proactive” proposals for the US to consider.

Mr Trump later said the US is helping Israel as it negotiates with Hamas.

“We are having discussions with Hamas. We are helping Israel in those discussions, because we're talking about Israeli hostages,” he said.

Israel stopped food deliveries into Gaza at the end of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, instead of moving on to the second phase as was initially stipulated.

“Aid can only be delivered in a safe framework, so as long as it is something that is unsafe or we can’t guarantee the safety of something moving in, that is going to be stopped,” Ms Bruce said.

Jihan Abdalla contributed to this report

