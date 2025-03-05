Trump tells Hamas to release all hostages or 'it's over for you'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas" target="_blank">Hamas</a>, telling the group to release the remains of all deceased hostages or "it is over for you". This is not the first time Mr Trump has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/02/trump-hostages-hamas-hell-to-pay/" target="_blank">issued an ultimatum to Hamas</a>, but the remarks came as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire teeters on the brink, with Israel announcing it was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/05/gaza-aid-stockpiles-run-dry-after-israels-ban-on-assistance-un-says/" target="_blank">blocking the entry of aid</a> to Gaza while accusing Hamas of stealing supplies. So far, in accordance with the ceasefire, hundreds of Palestinian detainees have been released from Israeli jails in exchange for 33 living and dead hostages being held in Gaza. "'Shalom Hamas' means hello and goodbye – you can choose," Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted." He added that he is sending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> "everything it needs to finish the job". "Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say," Mr Trump wrote. Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump met former hostages in Washington and "listened intently to their heartbreaking stories", the White House said. "This is your last warning. For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza while you still have a chance," he wrote. "Release the hostages now, or there will be hell to pay later." Meanwhile<b>,</b> the White House confirmed that US officials have engaged in “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing that Israel has been consulted about direct US engagement with Hamas officials, but declined to give further details. “Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the President has proven is what he believes is a good-faith effort to do what’s right for the American people,” she said. Adam Boehler, nominated to be special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, met Hamas representatives in Doha in recent weeks, news site <i>Axios </i>first reported. The talks have focused in part on the release of US hostages, but have also included discussions of a broader deal to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/27/israel-frees-hundreds-of-palestinian-detainees-after-hamas-hands-over-four-hostage-bodies/" target="_blank">release all remaining hostages</a> and reach a long-term truce. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday indicated a readiness to move into phase two of the ceasefire agreement, which will include more releases of hostages and Palestinian detainees, as long as Hamas cedes military control of Gaza – a move that Hamas has long refused.