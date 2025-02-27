Israel frees hundreds of Palestinian detainees after Hamas hands over four hostage bodies

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/27/live-israel-gaza-hostages-detainees/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages early on Thursday in return for the release by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> of more than 600 Palestinian detainees, in a final swap as part of the first phase of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> ceasefire deal. Buses carried the Palestinian detainees from Israel's Ofer prison in the occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank</a> to the Palestinian city of Ramallah, where they were welcomed by jubilant crowds. In Gaza, about 12 buses carrying hundreds of detainees arrived early in the morning after being released from Israeli prisons. Around 97 of the detainees were handed over to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a> after being exiled from Palestine. The Israeli army said it had received coffins containing the bodies of the four hostages, said to be Itzik Elgarat, Tsahi Idan, Shlomo Mantzur and Ohad Yahalomi. All four were abducted from their kibbutz homes near Gaza during the October 7, 2023 attack. Israel said it was carrying out initial forensic investigations of the remains. Many of the Palestinian prisoners were supposed to be freed in a previous swap, but Israel refused to hand them over in protest over what it described as disrespectful ceremonies held by Hamas while releasing hostages. Bilal Yassin, 42, one of the detainees freed on Thursday morning, said he had been in Israeli detention for 20 years. The West Bank native said he had faced oppression and poor conditions. "Our sacrifices and imprisonment were not in vain," Mr Yassin told Reuters. "We had confidence in the resistance." The truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect on January 19 and has largely held, despite numerous setbacks. But its first phase is due to end this week and the fate of its next phase, which aims to end the war, remains unclear. Hamas said on Thursday that it was ready to start talks on the second phase, and that the only way remaining hostages would be freed is through commitment to the ceasefire. "Any attempts by Netanyahu and his government to backtrack on the agreement and obstruct it will only lead to more suffering for the prisoners and their families," the group said, referring to the Israeli prime minister, who it has repeatedly accused of ceasefire violations. On Wednesday, after days of impasse, Egyptian mediators secured the handover of the four bodies for the 620 Palestinians, who had been either detained by Israeli forces in Gaza or jailed in Israel. Israel refused to release the prisoners on Saturday after Hamas handed over six hostages in a staged ceremony. Hamas had been displaying living hostages and coffins carrying hostage remains on stage in front of a crowd in Gaza before handing them over, to sharp criticism including from the UN. Thursday's handover did not include a ceremony. The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire included the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages in total for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some positions in Gaza as well as an influx of aid to the enclave. But with the 42-day truce due to expire on Saturday, it remains unclear whether an extension that could see more of the remaining hostages go free will happen or whether negotiations can begin on a second stage of the deal.