Trump warns of 'all hell to pay' if Middle East hostages not released by January 20

US president-elect Donald Trump warned on Monday there would be "all hell to pay" if the remaining hostages held in the Middle East are not freed before he takes office on January 20. Writing after the Israeli military confirmed the death of Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American who was thought to have been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, Mr Trump said those responsible for taking hostages would be "hit harder" than anyone in US history. Mr Trump, who also said hostage-release negotiations so far have been "all talk and no action", has signalled he will lift even the minor constraints the US has imposed on Israel as it has flattened the Gaza Strip. Last month, senior Republicans said "reinforcements are on the way" for Israel in terms of US backing. In his post, Mr Trump did not refer to Israel or Hamas but wrote about Middle East hostages being held "violently" and "inhumanely". The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war resulted in about 1,200 people killed on October 7, 2023 with another 250 or so kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip. About 100 captives are still being held in Gaza, one third of whom are believed to be dead. The Israeli military confirmed on Monday that Mr Neutra, 21, had been killed during the initial Hamas attack, when he was serving in the Israeli military as a tank platoon commander and was stationed at the border with Gaza. Born in New York City and raised on nearby Long Island, Mr Neutra moved to Israel after spending time there while on a gap year. The tank he was in came under fire from Hamas militants and it was believed he and members of his crew were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip. For the past 14 months, his parents Ronen and Orna Neutra had campaigned tirelessly for his release, including speaking at the Republican National Convention in July. They spoke to The National this month, when they urged president-elect Donald Trump to secure the release of the remaining hostages. "We are confident that the new administration can bring a fresh perspective and decisive action needed to bring our son and the hostages back, and bring de-escalation to the whole Middle East," the father said at the time. A year ago the Neutras had also met President Joe Biden, who issued a statement. "Our hearts are heavy today," he said. "[First lady] Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack October 7." Mr Biden added that he would continue to push for the release of hostages held in Gaza throughout the remainder of his presidency.