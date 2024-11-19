US Republicans tell Israel 'reinforcements are on the way'

Republicans sent a message to Israel on Tuesday, telling the long-time US ally that "reinforcements are on the way", as they prepare to take total control of Washington.

"Senate Republicans reclaim the majority in six weeks, and when we do, we will make clear the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel's corner and we will help the Trump-Vance administration defend Israel and promote peace in the region," Senator John Thune told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Mr Thune will assume the role of majority leader in Congress's upper chamber when the new all-Republican government assumes power in January.

The overwhelming Republican victory in US national elections has also solidified a decisive victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The far-right Prime Minister has maintained cosier ties with the Republican Party, while Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to enforce any consequences for Israel's conduct in the war that has killed more than 43,900 Palestinians and spilt into Lebanon.

President-elect Donald Trump has advocated Mr Netanyahu getting “the job done” in Gaza, and has already appointed pro-Israel figures to key cabinet positions.

This includes former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as Washington's ambassador to Israel. Mr Huckabee has previously said there is no such place as the West Bank.

Mr Thune also echoed his party's demand that the current Senate majority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, bring a House-passed bill to the Senate floor for a vote to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court for pursuing warrants against Israeli officials.

"The ICC rogue actions are a threat to our ally Israel and if left unchecked it could pose a threat to America in the future ... If [Mr Schumer] refuses to act, our Senate Republican majority next year will," he said.

