New Republican Senate majority leader pick a rare blow to Trump after electoral victory

Republicans in the US Senate, who are preparing to take control of the congressional chamber after last week's elections, have chosen John Thune as their new majority leader. Mr Thune is set to replace veteran politician Senator <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/28/mitch-mcconnell-us-senate/" target="_blank">Mitch McConnell</a>, who has served as the conservative party's leader for nearly two decades. It is the turning of a new leaf for a party at the forefront of a sea change in Washington, but for president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>'s “Make America Great Again” movement, Mr Thune's victory is a rare stumbling block. The 63-year-old South Dakota senator is seen as a fair-minded institutionalist with leadership experience under his belt - in fact, he is already the chamber's number-two Republican. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/pastor-sean-moon-rod-of-iron-maga/" target="_blank">Maga </a>branch of the party had been decrying Mr Thune as a symbol of the old guard of conservatism, arguing his ascension would thwart the president-elect's plans. Trump allies like tech billionaire Elon Musk, former third-party candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr and right-wing media persona Tucker Carlson had endorsed hardline Florida Senator Rick Scott. “Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate,” Carlson posted on X, adding the leadership election “will determine whether or not the new administration succeeds". "Rick Scott of Florida is the only candidate who agrees with Donald Trump." But Mr Scott was ousted by the party in its first round of closed-door voting on Tuesday, ultimately leaving the choice between Mr Thune and another like-minded conservative Senator John Cornyn. Mr Thune vowed in a statement, however, that the new guard of leadership in the congressional chamber is “united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today”.