Mitch McConnell to step down as top US Republican senator in November

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will step down from his role as the top Republican in the upper chamber of Congress in November, he announced on Wednesday.

“I turned 82 last week. The end of my contributions are closer than I prefer,” Mr McConnell said in prepared remarks on the Senate floor.

“Father Time remains undefeated. I'm no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues remember my name. It's time for the next generation of leadership.”

The decision was unrelated to his health, the Associated Press reported, after two public incidents in which he froze while speaking.

The Kentucky politician cited the recent death of his wife's sister as prompting a “certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process”.

Mr McConnell's expected departure comes as the Republican Party shifts ever closer to former president and 2024 presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. Mr McConnell is one of the few Republicans in the Senate not to endorse Mr Trump for this election.

He has faced increasing pressure from members within his party in recent months over his support for financial assistance to Ukraine. He has openly supported a bipartisan $95 billion security package that would deliver assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time,” Mr McConnell said. "I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them.

“That said, I believe more strongly than ever that America’s global leadership is essential to preserving the shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan discussed. For as long as I am drawing breath on this earth, I will defend American exceptionalism.”

Mr McConnell had worked with Mr Trump and was instrumental in the shaping of the judiciary system, most notably in the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority.

But his relationship with the former president disintegrated after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Although he voted to acquit Mr Trump in impeachment proceedings, Mr McConnell placed the blame of the attack squarely on the former president.

The longest-serving Senate leader in US history, Mr McConnell has led the Republican Party in the Senate since 2007.