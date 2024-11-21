US hostage families 'confident' Trump will bring their loved ones home

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The parents of an Israeli-American hostage kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, are calling on president-elect Donald Trump to bring their son home.

Ronen and Orna Neutra, who spoke in July at the Republican National Convention, want Mr Trump and President Joe Biden to work together to get 101 hostages that Hamas is believed to still be holding in Gaza released.

“We urge president Trump to seize the moment,” Mr Neutra told The National on Thursday. “We are confident that the new administration can bring a fresh perspective and decisive action needed to bring our son and the hostages back and bring de-escalation to the whole Middle East.”

Omer Neutra, 23, was born in New York City and grew up on nearby Long Island. He was serving in the Israeli military, posted near the border with Gaza, when he was kidnapped. His parents worry that with winter setting in, the horrific conditions in Gaza will become even worse.

“We just know the urgency of the moment,” Mr Neutra said. “We also know that Trump has a strong impact on the Middle East and we believe that he could have his own Reagan moment.”

Mr Neutra was referring to former president Ronald Reagan's role in securing the release of 52 Americans held hostage in Iran in 1979. The Americans were held hostage in the US embassy in Tehran for 442 days. They were released on the day of Reagan's inauguration.

Seven US citizens are believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

“President-elect Trump’s exceptional deal-making abilities and understanding of the region position him uniquely to resolve this crisis,” said Shoshan Haran, who spent 51 days in captivity in Gaza before being released.

Ms Haran, speaking at an event at the National Press Club in Washington, said the Abraham Accords show the world that “seemingly impossible peace agreements can be achieved with the right leadership".

“The same approach and determination can be applied to the current hostage crisis. We express our full confidence that president-elect Trump's administration will bring the fresh perspective and decisive action needed to resolve this crisis,” she said.

The Biden administration has been pushing for the release of the hostages for nearly 14 months. This week, the US vetoed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire because it did not guarantee the release of hostages.

