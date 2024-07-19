US on cusp of 'new Golden Age', Trump claims in Republican National Convention speech

Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican Party's nomination to run for president in November, capping an astonishing political comeback nearly four years after he was voted out of office amid the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a nearly two-hour speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Mr Trump described the moment he was nearly killed by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and said God saved him.

"There was blood pouring everywhere and yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side," Mr Trump said, wearing a large white bandage on his right ear, which was grazed by a bullet.

Audience members at the convention wept openly and shouted "we love Trump" as he recounted details of the assassination attempt, when Thomas Crooks, 20, fired several shots at him.

"I'm not supposed to be here tonight, not supposed to be," Mr Trump said. "I will tell you, I stand before you and this arena only by the grace of almighty God."

Mr Trump also praised those injured in the attack at the rally, as well as Corey Comperatore, the former firefighter killed in the stands behind the former president. At one point during the nearly two-hour address, Mr Trump walked over to a mannequin dressed in Mr Comperatore's firefighting outfight and kissed the helmet.

The divisive former president called for unity while also railing against the Democratic Party and blaming it for what he perceives to be a declining America.

"We must not criminalise dissent, or demonise political disagreement, which is what's been happening in our country lately at a level that nobody has ever seen before," Mr Trump said, referring to the criminal cases against him that he claims are politically motivated.

"In that spirit, the Democrat Party should immediately stop weaponising the justice system and labelling their political opponents as an enemy of democracy."

Mr Trump only referenced President Joe Biden by name once and devoted much of his speech to demonising Democratic policies, particularly on immigration. He repeatedly described the situation along the US-Mexico border as an "invasion" and said he would continue to build a border wall if re-elected.

"The greatest invasion in history is taking place right here in our country – they are coming in from every corner of the Earth, not just from South America, but from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East – they’re coming from everywhere, and this administration does nothing to stop them," he said.

He also blamed Mr Biden for the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. "I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, which would have never happened if I was president, and the war caused by the attack on Israel, which would have never happened if I was president," Mr Trump said.

He chastised the Biden administration for allowing Iran to make money from oil and to sow havoc in the region.

"Iran was broke," he said. "Iran had no money, now Iran has $250 billion. They made it all over the last two and a half years."

Mr Trump also had a warning to Hamas. "I tell you this, we want our hostages back and they better be back before I assume office or you will be paying a very big price."

He has spent four years falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen. "We had that horrible, horrible result ... we're never gonna let that happen again," he said. "They used Covid to cheat and we're never gonna let it happen again."

Many in the crowd at the Fiserv Forum, where the convention was held, wore bandages over their ears in a show of support to Mr Trump.

He has maintained an iron grip on the Republican Party despite the criminal and civil cases lodged against him, including a conviction on 34 counts in May, and now he appears to be stronger than ever. The party has united around him in a way it did not do in 2020 or 2016.

While he spent much of his time in Milwaukee railing against Democratic policies, he also tried to paint a picture of what the US would be like were he to return to the White House.

"America is on the cusp of a new Golden Age, but we will have the courage to seize it," he said.

He suggested he would reshape the country's defence systems and recommit to fossil fuels.

"Tonight, I make this pledge to the great people of America: I will end the devastating inflation crisis, immediately bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy. We will drill, baby, drill."