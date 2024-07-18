News

US

Lindsey Graham: If elected, Trump will put 'military force on the table' to deter Iran

Senator tells The National at Republican National Convention there will be increased support for Israel in a new administration

author image
Willy Lowry

17 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Republican campaigner claims 'amazing' support for Donald Trump among American Muslims

JD Vance praises Trump and rails against Biden at Republican National Convention

New bill could stop US politicians profiting from war stocks

Pressure builds on Secret Service after attempt on Trump's life

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space